Wearable adidas Jellyfish Are Only One Piece of the Pharrell Puzzle (EXCLUSIVE)

Pharrell doesn't do anything the easy way. His much-anticipated adidas adistar Jellyfish VIRGINIA sneaker, which has all but set aflame the sneaker-obsessed side of the internet since it began doing the rounds in early 2025, isn't dropping alone.

No, the Jellyfish shoe's rollout accompanies a full-on expansion of the Pharrell universe. Welcome to Virginia. Pharrell's Virginia.

Debuting in an inventive campaign that eschewed actual, endangered coral reefs for a full-size set build-out — behind-the-scenes imagery, seen below, is exclusive to Highsnobiety — the adidas Jellyfish sneaker represents a new state of Pharrell.

Well, more like an old state.

Pharrell's new enterprise, VIRGINIA, is an all-caps reclamation of the his home state.

Not content to merely operate clothing brands, direct an auction house, produce for world-famous musicians, propel an entertainment imprint, co-design hotels, collaborate with the world's largest luxury labels, and even oversee one himself, Pharrell is craving even more.

VIRGINIA is "his creative alias, community platform, and brand," according to a release. What does that mean?

Well, it certainly means merch, including the adidas Jellyfish shoe. It's all available on Pharrell's VIRGINIA website. (adidas' website will release the Jellyfish internationally on August 23 for $300 following a sign-up period on the adidas CONFIRMED app)

But, also, new ventures aplenty, including semi-fresh tunes. Though Pharrell's participation in 2024's Black Yacht Rock Vol. 1: City of Limitless Access was a pretty poorly kept secret, it wasn't quite clear what his role was in creating the otherwise anonymous album.

Upon the launch of VIRGINIA, Pharrell claims it all.

Turns out, adidas Jellyfish sneakers were only one part of the puzzle. There's so much more Pharrell in store.

