These Amphibious Vans Staples Look Good on Land & at Sea

When Vans launched its OTW sublabel, the mission was clear: push the boundaries of its long heritage by blending subculture with a closer eye on premium construction. True to form, the division’s latest drop the Vans OTW Authentic 44 Amphibian Pack puts a memorable twist on the classic canvas DNA of one of skateboarding’s most sacred shapes.

At the center of the drop is the OTW Authentic 44, a premium homage to the silhouette that first rolled out of Anaheim in 1966. This time around, however, the lightweight canvas is replaced by premium suedes and textured leather.

Each pair features embossed detailing to the upper, mimicking the pebbled markings of amphibians.

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Underfoot, the vulcanized rubber waffle sole is traded for an upgraded Vibram outsole. Complete with a micro-siped tread designed for water dispersion, the rugged bottom unit provides serious, wet-weather grip.

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Arriving in rich, seasonal tones including Sunset Orange, Deep Indigo, and a sandy Incense, the collection balances its rugged performance specs with bold, expressive color blocking.

The Amphibian Pack exemplifies the range of the Vans Authentic. At its core, a canvas summer icon, but with a keener eye for detail and materials, the understated silhouette becomes something altogether more luxurious.

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