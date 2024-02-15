Sign up to never miss a drop
MACHINE-A's Pre-Dirtied Reebok LTD Sneakers Scrub Up Well

Sneakers
Reebok LTD

Reebok LTD, the label’s luxury-focused sub label, and MACHINE-A, the London-based concept store, have united this season for a collaboration that’s part capsule collection, part love letter to the LGBTQ community.

Teaming up for the first time, Reebok LTD’s MACHINE-A capsule consists of apparel, including jackets, T-shirts, and bodysuits.

The start of the show, though, is without doubt a dressed-up pair of Reebok Club C LTD “Trompe L’Oeil” sneakers that recall Reebok's Instapump Fury.

Then there's the Green Dragon, a style that features a grassy green Reebok logo that expands in a vector-like pattern.

Reebok LTD

They both have a pre-distressed look, as if you’ve been shopping in London’s Soho area, where MACHINE-A’s cult-like level shop is housed.

Reebok LTD

MACHINE-A’s Club C is a grittier version of the sneaker than you might expect from the Reebok Trompe L’Oeil, which has previously been part of Maison Margiela, Aries, and other collaborations.

The main vibe of the collection, right down to the drilled-out socks, is a theme of fluidity, like on the green Reebok logo pair of sneakers.

Designed by London’s Steven Ma and assisted by creative director Anni Fan and MACHINE-A's founder Stavros Karelis, the collaboration is “steeped in the vibrant rhythm of the “club” and a “celebration of inclusivity, a place where movement and expression intertwine.”

MACHINE-A may well be best known as a destination shopping experience and a concept store, but now, with the guidance of Reebok LTD, it can now be considered damn good sneaker designers, too.

