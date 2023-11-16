Sign up to never miss a drop
EXCLUSIVE: Reebok's New Luxury Line Has Levelled Up

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Reebok LTD, Reebok's new luxury line described as a playground for creative evolution, is launching its best sneaker yet: the Premier Road Modern.

Dedicated to uncovering past designs to inspire future releases, Reebok LTD aims to deliver new interpretations of some of Reebok's label’s signature and lesser known styles, with a fresh, contemporary twist.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Since its inception in September, Reebok LTD has kept a relatively low profile. But now, with the forthcoming launch of the Premier Road Modern, a sneaker that pays homage to Reebok’s Premier Running line, Reebok LTD is about to explode.

First presented in 2020 as an exclusive KANGHYUK collaboration, the Premier Road Modern boasts a unique one-piece molded upper with strategically placed mesh inserts that results in a harmonious fusion of heritage and modernity.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The sneaker, which will be available online from November 17, comes shortly after the release of the KANGHYUK x Reebok DMX Run 6 Modern, a collaborative take on a sneaker that blends classic technology with progressive new elements for a distinctly contemporary, and now inherently Reebok LTD, feel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Though it’s only existed for less than two months, Reebok LTD has been quietly busy. Prior to its KANGHYUK collaboration, the platform released a collaboration with Hed Manyner, as well as an fresh interpretations of Reebok’s signature Club C sneaker.

Now, though, Reebok LTD's inline conveyor belt is starting to gather momentum with the Premier Road Modern and, while traditional Reeboks might not be everyone's cup of tea, LTD's more forward-thinking aesthetic certainly could be.

