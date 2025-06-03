Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Madhappy In the City (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
madhappy
Madhappy, the sunny-go-lucky Californian clothing label, is finally heading back east — this time, for good. Welcome to Madhappy NYC, where good vibes are borne by good clothes.

Highsnobiety can reveal exclusively that on June 7, Madhappy's first New York store opens 207 Mulberry, hitting a hip section of Nolita mere steps from Upside Pizza, Spring Lounge, and Aimé Leon Dore.

The Madhappy New York store was, like its Los Angeles and Tokyo counterparts, designed by PlayLab, Inc. in a style that's made crisply modern by aluminum fixtures and blue-dyed concrete paneling, with wood trims and rounded furnishings that undercut any potential coldness.

Its spacious, two-story construction will offer a robust selection of Madhappy goods — including launch exclusives that like bespoke Yankees and Mets merch — treats 'n eats, and ample seating meant for low-key hangs.

This is Madhappy planting its flag in the local culture. This is Madhappy marking its maturing vision.

madhappy
Because Madhappy is not merely a Californian hoodie brand. It's not even "just" a clothing label, though it is also that.

Despite only being seven years old, Madhappy is a readymade lifestyle label with a complete conceit of where it wants to be and where it's going. It stands for something in both a tangible and spiritual sense.

Madhappy — which, like ALD, has received backing from the investment branch of luxury conglomerate LVMH — is a big-picture proposition. Its easy-wearing clothes add up to a bigger picture of unstressed stylishness, one accented by café hopping and magazine reading.

(Not so coincidentally, Madhappy operates in both of those realms with PANTRY, its in-store café, and Local Optimist, an in-house publication, both available in the New York store)

Ever since its landmark GAP collaboration, Madhappy has taken on this notion of assured confidence that's flown somewhat under the industry's radar even as its audience has swelled.

This is a company that beat the greater culture to Mephisto collaborations and links with established style-havers like Hysteric Glamour, NEEDLES, and Gigi Hadid's knitwear line, Guest In Residence. All this while Madhappy evolves its quietly luxe in-house line beyond athleisure conventions and retains its ardent young customer base.

That is to say, underestimate Madhappy to your own detriment. But do stop by for a pressed juice.

