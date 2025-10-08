Madhappy, Meet Marni (EXCLUSIVE)

Every good fashion collaboration is a conversation, so it fits that Marni and Madhappy are calling their debut team-up a "heart to heart." But every chat is also a game of give and take and, here, Madhappy and Marni are engaged in a real back and forth.

This is a 15-piece collection distinguished by Madhappy's garments and guided by Marni's inimitable design language, all anchored by a charitable bent. This is Madhappy meeting Marni in the middle, where both brands bring something to the table for the sake of a cause they both believe in.

As such, the 15-piece range comprises easy Madhappy fleece separates guided by splashy Marni color, accessorized by effortless staples like a colorful scarf and caps.

In the "Heart to Heart" Marni's trademark whimsy is most easily felt in those vivid reds and pastel yellows that dress up Madhappy's blanket-stitched hoodies as semi-statement pieces, rich tones indicative of the Italian luxury label's oeuvre especially under prior overseer Francesco Risso. TBD for new creative director Meryll Rogge but hard to imagine Marni's penchant for bright palettes going anywhere anytime soon.

Even the collaborative cotton twill caps' unexpected contrast stitching has Marni overtures, in line with the house's occasional workwear predilection. And the three-way incense partnership with Japanese imprint Kuumba International is a smart, subtle acknowledgment of both brands' Japanese inclinations — Marni has always enjoyed a strong Japanese following while Madhappy, a frequent Japanese collaborator, is currently moving to open its own Japanese flagship.

The "Heart to Heart" collection is in that way both a feather in the cap of Marni, bridging the house's different eras of creative director, and symbolic of Madhappy's ongoing growth. After years of solidifying its voice, the Californian company has really come into its own, guided by an ardent young fanbase transfixed by its paeans to mental health and sold-out hoodies.

“When the industry is slamming the door in front of you all the time, that’s fucked,” cofounder Noah Raf told Highsnobiety earlier this year. “The only solution, fortunately or unfortunately, is to do your own thing. I hate this expression, but it’s true: If you build it, they will come.”

"Heart to Heart" launches on October 10, World Mental Health Day, via Marni and Madhappy's stores and websites. To really demonstrate the shared POV at play, all net profits from the partnership will go to The OTB Foundation, the non-profit operated by Marni parent OTB that intends to "sustainably improve people's lives by guaranteeing equal opportunities," and the Madhappy Foundation, Madhappy's mental-health non-profit that has "a mission to improve mental health globally."

“The opportunity to work alongside of Marni has been a dream for our whole team," Raf tells Highsnobiety on the occasion of the collaboration. "It makes it that much more special to come together for World Mental Health Day."

