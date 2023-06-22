Why Do Famous Men Hate Wearing Shoes?

It's rarely clear why men do anything, and that's coming from a man. Having lived with, befriended, and known men, I can confirm that they are wild, unpredictable creatures that frequently operate on pure instinct untethered from rational thought. For every Superman, there is a Florida man.

Case in point: the recent bizarre trend of famous men ditching their shoes in public.

Now, on my germophobic principles alone, I don't think you could pay me to walk around barefoot, especially in the cities where most of these guys dwell. Not to mention, the less we're forced to face feet, the better.

And yet, actor Jacob Elordi and a member of singer Shawn Mendes' smoothie squad were only just recently spotted hoofing it in Los Angeles sans footwear. Why?

Chris Pine is the latest in a long line of otherwise well-off dudes to let the dogs out in public.

The Wonder Woman star kicked off his shoes after a fashion show in Milan's 90°F heat, stepping across the boiling street with his bare toesies, for some reason.

It's especially strange because Pine was seen on the pre-show red carpet only an hour or so prior, before wearing a perfectly serviceable pair of loafers — what's the impetus for strolling around sans shoe?

I wish I knew. Well, I don't actually care that much, but I am at least kinda curious.

This is actually not the first time that Chris Pine hit the road barefoot, which makes it sound like Pine views shedding his shoes as worringly normal. At least he's walking around a historic Italian city instead of New York, I suppose.

Pine's in bizarrely good company: other famous dudes, like Colin Farrell and Chris Martin, have engaged in similar strange barefoot behavior.

Really makes you think.

Maybe, for these guys, going around barefoot is a symbol of freedom, a small primal rebellion against their otherwise manicured lives. Perhaps it's their way of clawing back some personal freedom from those tiny leather coffins that we willingly let choke our lower extremities.

Or maybe these dudes are just running to grab a coffee and forgot their flip-flops.

Either way, I'm sure Barefoot Is Legal would be thrilled to sign them up as members.