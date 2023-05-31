Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Balenciaga + Birkenstock = Balenci-Stock

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert

It wasn't enough for Balenciaga to simply take on the Birkenstock Boston sandal. No, although Balenciaga's new closed-toe clogs are a remarkable facsimile bordering on IP theft (hey, I'm no lawyer), they distinguish themselves with utterly unnecessary, terrifyingly-defined "toes." Of course.

Unlike the many other luxury Birkenstock imitators, Balenciaga's clogs follow the Birkenstock formula remarkably closely, from their cork footbed to the suede uppers and single strap. And, note that Balenciaga's sandals, called the "Sunday Mule" according to #1 Balenciaga fan @myfacewheno_o, are not an official Birkenstock collaboration.

Instead, I can mere offer that the toe dimples at the end of the Balenci-stock's toebox are both an impressive feat (no pun intended!) of footwear manufacturing and an utterly unpleasant reminder of the feet housed within.

1 / 3

Revealed as part of Balenciaga's Spring 2024 collection, Balenciaga's Sunday Mule is like the freakish spawn of a Birkenstock Boston and Vibram's toe shoes, except infinitely more expensive than both combined.

These Balenci-Stock shoes keep Balenciaga on the cutting edge of wholly unnecessary shoes that only serve to emphasize, not obscure, the human foot. Even for Balenciaga, that's a pretty ignominious achievement.

It took years for the Birkenstock Boston clog to become the cultural phenomenon that it is, overcoming years of public indignity to eventually become one of 2022's biggest footwear success stories.

Even then, I have a hard time believing that public perception around the Boston has shifted enough to make Balenciaga's toe-slides palatable to even the most ardent Boston enjoyers.

I mean, the effect is almost like a giant wearing a slightly-too-small, slightly moist clog that's dried around the shape of their feet. It, uh, ain't for everyone.

Then again, if it's still as difficult to procure a pair of Birkenstock Bostons as it was last summer, perhaps Balenciaga's sandals actually present an attainable alternative (if would-be Boston wearers can stomach the sticker shock).

Given that Birkenstock has warmed to collaborating with luxury labels over the past few years — and vice versa — I have to wonder if Balenciaga initially reached out to Birkenstock to make the collaboration official.

I mean, Balenciaga got Lays' blessing for its faux chip bags so I know it's not above going straight to the source.

On the other hand, Birkenstock knows it has a good thing. It only ever changes its stock models so rarely that even a slight tweak is headline news (for me, at least), and perhaps Balenciaga's freakish feet were one step (ha) over the line.

At least Balenciaga's faux Birkenstocks are far cleverer than Sarah Jessica Parker's bootleg Gucci Bostons.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Balenciaga + Birkenstock = Balenci-Stock

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Pharrell's Auction House Is Offloading Rare Chanel, Murakami & MSCHF Art

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Stüssy's Next Nike Is for Vandals

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Price of Chanel’s F1 Tee Has the Internet in Bits

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The World's Foremost Sky Artist Made an $80k Bottle

    Design
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    What Are These Nike Dunks Actually Called?

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023