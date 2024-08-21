Well-Heeled Baddies Found Their New Ultra-Luxury Super Stomper

The baddies have spoken: MM6 Maison Margiela's Anatomic Slip-On Suede boots are next in line for the throne.

The wide-shafted, stiletto-heeled boot has been heating up pockets of the celebrity and influencer style space for months in the lead up to fall 2024. Now, as temperatures begin to drop, Margiela's quintessentially autumn (so, so suede) boot only stands to increase in power.

From A-list style savants like Tracee Ellis Ross to fashionable content creators on TikTok and Instagram, everyone who's anyone is wearing these $1,155 calfskin boots.

Kitted with suede paneling, an anatomic toe box — a signature of the MM6 footwear line — and 100% calf leather, the Margiela Anatomic suede boot sits comfortably at the intersection of cozy and fly, integral components of any new "It" shoe primed to dominate the cooler months.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But perhaps the biggest indicator that Margiela's Anatomic suede boot will be everywhere this season, besides it selling out across the internet, has less to do with its impeccably sleek build and more to do with our ever-shortening trend cycle.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Margiela's Anatomic boot's rise in popularity perfectly coincides with a recent fall from grace for Givenchy's Shark Lock Boot, what was once a beloved "It" shoe.

A pioneer in the world of fold-over boots, the Givenchy Shark Lock Boot was once a must-have fall-season stunt. From Kylie Jenner to Venus Williams, the Givenchy Shark Lock boot was once an inescapable celebrity footwear flex.

Like many trends, though, the boot's hyper-visibility has backfired, as fatigue and downright disdain reached a fever pitch online, peaking when the Givenchy Shark Lock boot was outright dissed on Latto's August 9 single, "Brokey."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

"You won't catch me in no shark boots/y'all burnt 'em out," rapped the Atlanta native on the latest entry in a non-stop summer of diss tracks. But beef with a boot? That's next level!

Now, of course, Latto does not speak for the collective as, in response, plenty of TikTokers proudly proclaimed that their Shark boots will not be going anywhere. (Partially because they're famously hard to take off)

But, at the same time, some are already scared that Margiela's Anatomic suede boot will meet a similar "burnt-out" fate, as Latto might say.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Such is the fate of any hyped shoe, to be fair.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As the Margiela boots retail at nearly half the price of the $2,395 Shark Lock boots, though, at least their fall from glory won't hurt (your pockets) quite as much.