MM6 Made Its Own Bulbous-Toed Crocs

Maison Margiela’s more approachable sub-line, MM6, has proven that it doesn’t take the standard route when creating footwear.

When the younger sibling of Maison Margiela teamed up with Salomon, for example, it turned the brand’s technical footwear into thigh-high boots and when MM6 was tasked with producing footwear with the old-school British brand Dr. Martens, it frankensteined together different models to create one shoe.

So, when the label starts to create rubber mules, what would make you think that they’d be anything like what’s already on the market?

MM6 Maison Margiela

Newly released by the brand is its Anatomic Clog Slippers, part of MM6’s wider anatomic footwear line that re-invents styles like ballerina flats and babouches.

The backless shoes have a similar shape to traditional wooden clogs, with a small heel at the back and a bulbous toe.

However, the toe area has been exaggerated to such a degree that the front portion could easily belong to a clown shoe (akin to Martine Rose’s line of leather Bulb Toe Footwear).

The Italian-made slippers are out now on the MM6 website, with the option of either a black or brown colorway, and retail for $375.

The rubber and foam mule trend has been expanding its influence to many places of late. Whether you’re in the market for sporty recovery mules, sleek foam slip-ons, or streetwear-approved squishy mules, the ever-growing market means there’s lots to choose from.

Now, thanks to MM6, there’s even the option of foam mules that Ronald McDonald would approve of.

Hot on the heels of its Supreme collaboration, these playful shoes give added weight to the praise that has been heaped on MM6 of late.