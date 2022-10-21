Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
No One Does Eyewear Quite Like Marni & RETROSUPERFUTURE

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Marni
Third time’s a charm, right? Where Marni and RETROSUPERFUTURE’s ongoing collaboration is concerned, that much is certainly true. For their third outing, the pair serves up a hefty selection of seasonal frames that walk the line between clean lined-sophistication and playful quirkiness - perfect for freshening up your frame rotation.

A natural blend of both brands’ design languages, RSF’s innate understanding of frame crafting is met with Marin’s desire to construct a world of imagination, one rooted in a universal uniform recognized for its resilience to being straight-edged.

Birthed by Francesco Risso’s distinct tastes, the new collection for FW22 is the result of Italian craftsmanship, bold color palettes, and a relaxed, tongue-in-cheek take on femininity.

Just as extensive as the past two collections, the third includes diverse styles in statement shapes. One style, in particular, takes on the appearance of a slightly squinted pair of eyes, while another utilizes arms that dip and wiggle at their midpoint. All in all, the unorthodox design elements and asymmetrical lines found across the full FW22 selection provide everything you need to make it known every time you walk into the room.

A broad swatch of colors, including reds, blues, oranges, gold, and green, and a selection of tortoiseshell pattern finishes, dress the offering.

There is something for everyone in the line-up, including a selection of optical – all of which can be found online in the coming weeks.

