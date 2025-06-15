Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
The Lust for Martine Rose SS26

Written by Morgan Smith in Style
Martine Rose
The British Fashion Council may have cancelled the summer's London Men's Fashion Week. But for Martine Rose, the show must go on.

The brand went ahead with its Spring/Summer 2026 presentation, which debuted on June 14 as an off-schedule runway show in London.

When fashion thirsts for something fresh and unexpected, Martine Rose consistently delivers. The designer is the answer.

In the era when shapewear and lingerie are the new casual, Martine Rose SS26 explores skin-tight versions of its menswear-inspired styles. Jerseys and track jackets are shrunken to cling to the body, while blazers and leather coats receive cinched waistlines.

Playing with proportions and hybridization continues with SS26, as evident in blown-up windbreakers and above-the-knee socks paired with pants. T-shirts are also handbags, racing shoes become slip-ons, and that Nike Shox MR4 mule collaboration is back in fresh flavors.

The brand's recurring message, "Expect Perfection," appears throughout the collection, seen in past seasonal pieces and even its Stüssy collaboration.

Rose was allegedly in the running for the creative director role at Balenciaga, a hot position which is now filled. The latest collection even shares the aura of Demna's earlier Balenciaga collections, which she helped bring to life. SS26 is almost like tastes of Rose's Balenciaga, if it ever happened.

Martine Rose made many points, but, above all else, the collection is yet another love letter to London. The city not only inspires the brand's seasonal clothes and accessories but also the show characters. They're just as much part of the Martine Rose magic as the pieces.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
  • A Forgotten Flat adidas Sneaker Masterpiece Made Quietly Luxe
