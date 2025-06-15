Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Martine Rose Made Nike's Craziest Shox Hybrid. Now, It's Back

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

So, the rumors are true. We're getting new Martine Rose x Nike sneakers. Rejoice!

The London-based eponymous brand confirmed new colorways of its Nike Shox MR4 collaboration during its Spring/Summer 2026 presentation. The off-schedule runway show featured a white pair with red and grey accents.

Shop Nike Shox R4

Besides the new paint job, expect the same weirdly charming "Nike sneaker gone dress shoe" design as before. That includes the Shox column heel and the square toes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Interestingly, only one color scheme debuted on the catwalk. However, the brand's press release mentions "colorways," indicating more than one sneaker-mule.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Even early whispers spoke of two new colorways for the next round of Shox MR4 mules, including one in "Fire Red" and the other in "Metallic Plantinum"

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Martine Rose could be saving the second colorway for the big launch. But whether one or two Shox mules, anything from Martine Rose is a gift. The label's warped chunky dad shoes, too? Of course.

It's unclear when the new Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4 Mules will be released. The shoes appeared alongside the SS26 offering, but they're rumored to release sometime during the fall season.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The earlier, the better, is always best.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeClogposite
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Sold out
NikeM ACG Hiking Short
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. 

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Insanely Sleek Shox Sneaker Gone Green Goblin
  • Martine Rose's Clarks Walk on the Wild Side of Dress Shoes
  • Leave It to Nike to Improve an Already-Flawless Running Shoe
  • The Quite Literally Red-Hot Return of Martine Rose's Wildly Un-Formal Nike Shox
  • Nike's Tech'd-up Shox Sneaker Looks Even Better as a Rugged "Trail Shoe"
What To Read Next
  • The Lust for Martine Rose SS26
  • Martine Rose Made Nike's Craziest Shox Hybrid. Now, It's Back
  • The World’s Oldest Dive Watch Is Prettiest When Pink
  • Carmelo Anthony Knows the Raw Beauty of Stone Island (EXCLUSIVE)
  • The Curious Return of a Tumblr-Era Streetwear Staple
  • A Forgotten Flat adidas Sneaker Masterpiece Made Quietly Luxe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now