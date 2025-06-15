Martine Rose Made Nike's Craziest Shox Hybrid. Now, It's Back

So, the rumors are true. We're getting new Martine Rose x Nike sneakers. Rejoice!

The London-based eponymous brand confirmed new colorways of its Nike Shox MR4 collaboration during its Spring/Summer 2026 presentation. The off-schedule runway show featured a white pair with red and grey accents.

Besides the new paint job, expect the same weirdly charming "Nike sneaker gone dress shoe" design as before. That includes the Shox column heel and the square toes.

Interestingly, only one color scheme debuted on the catwalk. However, the brand's press release mentions "colorways," indicating more than one sneaker-mule.

Even early whispers spoke of two new colorways for the next round of Shox MR4 mules, including one in "Fire Red" and the other in "Metallic Plantinum"

Martine Rose could be saving the second colorway for the big launch. But whether one or two Shox mules, anything from Martine Rose is a gift. The label's warped chunky dad shoes, too? Of course.

It's unclear when the new Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4 Mules will be released. The shoes appeared alongside the SS26 offering, but they're rumored to release sometime during the fall season.

The earlier, the better, is always best.

