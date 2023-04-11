Martine Rose x Stüssy? Say Less

Martine Rose and Stüssy linkup, you say? Oh yeah, it's happening.

Martine Rose and Stüssy took to Instagram on April 9 to announce their collaboration, preparing fans to "expect perfection" and teasing first looks at a couple of pieces from their capsule collection.

For Martine Rose x Stüssy, we see the two names explore the world of driving, offering up car accessories like a wheel cover, dual-branded car mat set featuring the famed 8-ball, graphic windshield sunshade, and scented air fresheners.

As seen in the initial teaser, the fringed flag and co-branded driving gloves will also be up for grabs.

Naturally, the collection finishes with collaborative apparel like graphic tees and hoodies, topped off with co-branding.

I certainly didn't peg a Martine Rose x Stüssy collab on my 2023 bingo card, but I'm here for it. Though I expected more apparel, driving gear is cool, too. However, one-and-done team-ups are rare for Stüssy, so I suspect we'll see these two reunite later down the road.

Martine Rose x Stüssy rides in this Friday, April 14, at Stüssy and Martine Rose's websites and select Stüssy and Dover Street Market spaces.

Martine Rose continues to amaze and excite with its subversive takes on menswear classics. Equally as good as its in-house offerings — as beloved by Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar — are its collaborations, like those with Nike (recall: the Shox Mule and weirdly chunk Monarchs).

Last year, we had the pleasure of witnessing Martine Rose and Tommy Hilfiger combine their minds for a collaborative collection, which was as wild as we expected but impressive nonetheless.

The Cali streetwear brand Stüssy is also no stranger to proper collabs, either (more than you can count on your two hands). So far into 2023, the home of the 8-ball fleece joined forces with Tekla, Levi's, Timberland, Converse, and Nike.

Indeed, Stüssy knows how to pick its collaborators. And its winning hand ain't letting up, with the brand now set to team up with Martine Rose, whose designer referred to herself as "probably the best designer in the world" (and she's not lying).