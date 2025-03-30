The Wild Side of Dress Shoes, Explored by Martine Rose & Clarks

Since Martine Rose became Clarks' first-ever guest creative director in 2023 (their first offering came in Spring/Summer 2024), the pairing has literally been coming up roses, like the name of their collection.

Like her twists on formal clothes and sportswear, Martine Rose reinterprets the 200-year-old shoe brand's most classic styles in the most unexpected ways. The results have been nothing short of genius, from puffed-up sandals to sleek slip-on clogs.

For SS25, the two minds have come together again for three more shoes. The latest Martine Rose x Clarks offering includes a derby, the Torview (basically, an extra chunked-up Wallabee), and heels. But these aren't your average Clarks shoes under Rose's touch (the designer once turned Nike Shox into dressy heels).

Each model comes wrapped in slick crocodile-textured leather, like the partnership's previous Torhill shoes. On top of their reptilian finishes, the collaborative derby shoes and heels feature this exaggerated midsole detail, elevating the design and giving the models square toe boxes.

The latest Martine Rose x Clarks collab is scheduled to drop on March 31 at Martine Rose and Clarks. The shoes will then get a wider release on April 1.

Sure, the global release is on the April Fools' Day, a holiday of jesting and pranks. But Martine Rose x Clarks is no joke.