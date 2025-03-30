Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Wild Side of Dress Shoes, Explored by Martine Rose & Clarks

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Since Martine Rose became Clarks' first-ever guest creative director in 2023 (their first offering came in Spring/Summer 2024), the pairing has literally been coming up roses, like the name of their collection.

Like her twists on formal clothes and sportswear, Martine Rose reinterprets the 200-year-old shoe brand's most classic styles in the most unexpected ways. The results have been nothing short of genius, from puffed-up sandals to sleek slip-on clogs.

Shop Martine Rose x Clarks
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For SS25, the two minds have come together again for three more shoes. The latest Martine Rose x Clarks offering includes a derby, the Torview (basically, an extra chunked-up Wallabee), and heels. But these aren't your average Clarks shoes under Rose's touch (the designer once turned Nike Shox into dressy heels).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Each model comes wrapped in slick crocodile-textured leather, like the partnership's previous Torhill shoes. On top of their reptilian finishes, the collaborative derby shoes and heels feature this exaggerated midsole detail, elevating the design and giving the models square toe boxes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The latest Martine Rose x Clarks collab is scheduled to drop on March 31 at Martine Rose and Clarks. The shoes will then get a wider release on April 1.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Sure, the global release is on the April Fools' Day, a holiday of jesting and pranks. But Martine Rose x Clarks is no joke.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Quite Literally Red-Hot Return of Martine Rose's Wildly Un-Formal Nike Shox
    • Sneakers
  • That Sturdy, Sumptuous Suede Hiking Shoe Is From... Clarks?!
    • Sneakers
  • Fear & Loafing: Our Favorite Loafers
    • Style
  • Ronnie Fieg Brings Home New Chunk-ful Clarks x adidas Shoes for Kithmas
    • Sneakers
  • Designer Clothes as... Designer Bags?
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • The Wild Side of Dress Shoes, Explored by Martine Rose & Clarks
    • Style
  • Nike’s Clog Hybrid May Be Wild. But Its Colorways Go Hard
    • Sneakers
  • Ten c Crafts a Practically Perfect Spring Uniform
    • Style
  • Lady White Co. Spent a Decade Proving That Less Is More
    • Style
  • Levi’s Little-Known 501 Alternative Stages an Artisanal, Archival Comeback
    • Style
  • A Grass Green Fred Perry Polo Shirt, Dyed With Actual Grass
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now