Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Met's 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' Exhibit, Explained By Its Curator

Written by Aerin Daniel in Style

Everyone knows that "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" is the theme of the 2025 Met Gala! But does everyone realize that it's also the name of the corresponding exhibit at the Met Museum?

Superfine: Tailoring Black Style is the brainchild of guest curator Monica L. Miller and it's more than worthy of its own thorough consideration.

Shop new arrivals

On view from May 10 through October 26, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style presents an astonishingly expansive exploration of historic Black dress from the 18th century to the modern day. In line with the Met Gala dress code of "Tailored for you," Black dandyism is the exhibit's key throughline.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This allows for a sprawling selection of hand-picked objects, outfits, and imagery to be housed in a single space, from the origins of the Congo Sapeur ("dandy") movement to Dapper Dan's artisan luxury to Denim Tear's collaborative UGG slippers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Superfine: Tailoring Black Style is such a rich tapestry that even the exhibition catalogue is packed with content, including an exclusive photo essay lensed by in-demand shutterbug Tyler Mitchell (a favorite of Louis Vuitton, LOEWE, and Beyoncé).

With all this knowledge to absorb, one may ask: Where to start? So, we asked Monica L. Miller herself to walk us through.

Prior to meeting with Miller, Highsnobiety fashion director Sebastien Jean spoke with stylist Beck Akinyode on the Met steps for a more personal spin on the exhibit's theme.

Because though Superfine: Tailoring Black Style is a museum exhibit (and the inspiration for some VIP-only fancy dress), it's also reflective of a way of life.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And that extends far beyond fashion's biggest night. Really, the 2025 Met Gala is just a waypoint for a culture that spans — and will continue to span — generations.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEPatchwork Jacket
$1,000.00
Available in:
LXL
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Acne StudiosTwill Trousers
$605.00
Available in:
464850
Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Black Designers That May, May Not, But Should Appear at the Met Gala
  • Levi's® Roundtable Talk Says Classics Are Back
  • 9 Black Sneakers for Any Rotation
  • The Best High-Quality Blank Sweats in Streetwear And Beyond
  • The Winter Boot That Started It All Is Back
What To Read Next
  • The Met's 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' Exhibit, Explained By Its Curator
  • How Our Legacy's Modestly Flat Shoe Became a Sleeper Non-Sneaker Sneaker
  • Nike Really Poured Its "Seoul" Into This Grailed Jordan 3's Sequel
  • The $1,400 Bible of Richard Mille Is Basically the Richard Mille of Books
  • In Conversation With the Modern Dandy
  • Doja Cat's Marc Jacobs Staycation (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now