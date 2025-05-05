The Met's 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' Exhibit, Explained By Its Curator

Everyone knows that "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" is the theme of the 2025 Met Gala! But does everyone realize that it's also the name of the corresponding exhibit at the Met Museum?

Superfine: Tailoring Black Style is the brainchild of guest curator Monica L. Miller and it's more than worthy of its own thorough consideration.

On view from May 10 through October 26, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style presents an astonishingly expansive exploration of historic Black dress from the 18th century to the modern day. In line with the Met Gala dress code of "Tailored for you," Black dandyism is the exhibit's key throughline.

This allows for a sprawling selection of hand-picked objects, outfits, and imagery to be housed in a single space, from the origins of the Congo Sapeur ("dandy") movement to Dapper Dan's artisan luxury to Denim Tear's collaborative UGG slippers.

Superfine: Tailoring Black Style is such a rich tapestry that even the exhibition catalogue is packed with content, including an exclusive photo essay lensed by in-demand shutterbug Tyler Mitchell (a favorite of Louis Vuitton, LOEWE, and Beyoncé).

With all this knowledge to absorb, one may ask: Where to start? So, we asked Monica L. Miller herself to walk us through.

Prior to meeting with Miller, Highsnobiety fashion director Sebastien Jean spoke with stylist Beck Akinyode on the Met steps for a more personal spin on the exhibit's theme.

Because though Superfine: Tailoring Black Style is a museum exhibit (and the inspiration for some VIP-only fancy dress), it's also reflective of a way of life.

And that extends far beyond fashion's biggest night. Really, the 2025 Met Gala is just a waypoint for a culture that spans — and will continue to span — generations.