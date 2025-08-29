Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Miley Cyrus, the Margiela History-Maker

Written by Tom Barker in Style
Maison Margiela
1 / 15

“We have nothing at all against celebrity but just not for us! To each his own. If celebrity, enjoy it,” was the response from Maison Margiela when Tank Magazine asked the Maison about its views on celebrities in 2004. (Martin Margiela famously never sat for interviews, but the Maison would speak with the press through fax.)

Since then, Maison Margiela’s perspective on celebrity has largely remained that it is “not for us.” In the almost four decades since its founding, the brand has never cast a famous face for one of its campaigns, something that is commonplace across the fashion industry. 

Shop Maison Margiela
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

With its Fall/Winter 2025 Avant-Première Collection, Margiela has changed its tune. Miley Cyrus, a card-carrying A-lister, is the face of the collection. 

But don’t get it twisted, this is still a very Margiela photoshoot. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The house, which has newly welcomed Glenn Martens as creative director, didn't stray from its usual aesthetic approach for this unusually celeb-focused moment.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Lensed by Paolo Roversi, a regular Margiela collaborator who recently released a photobook of John Galliano’s final collection for the Maison, it has the dreamlike softness we’ve come to expect from the label’s campaigns. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Cyrus, who previously wore Maison Margiela in a 2023 music video, is pictured wearing Margiela’s signature deconstructed tailoring and handbags painted in white paint.

Plus, in two instances, she’s photographed in the nude. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

“The nudes by Paolo are so iconic and signature to his art. Standing naked for a fashion campaign felt major, all I wore was body paint and the signature painted Tabi boots. In that moment, Margiela and I became one,” said Miley Cyrus in a statement.

From blue jeans to its entire studio space, Margiela has a long history of painting everything white (a technique it calls bianchetto), and now you can add Miley Cyrus to that list. But there’s more Margiela history at play here than just the motif of white paint.

Spring/Summer 1992, one of the house’s earliest and most acclaimed collections, explored a similar concept. There, founder Martin Margiela had models painted with the prints and colors of the clothes they wore, almost like the clothing was bleeding onto skin.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In this Fall/Winter 2025 collection, there’s a similar dissolving of barriers between clothing and the body.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Some Margiela purists may roll their eyes at the debut of a celebrity campaign, feeling it goes against what the brand’s anonymity-obsessed founder stood for. However, this is a celebrity campaign done in the most Margiela way possible.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Port TangerTemo Brown/Tobacco
$320.00
Available in:
One size
Stone IslandMarina Wool Crewneck
$650.00
Available in:
MLXL
Dr. MartensLowell
$235.00
Available in:
4145

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Glenn Martens' Margiela Debut Gets Back to (Un)Basics
  • Nike's First-Ever Shoes, Remade the Margiela Way
  • Salomon Clothing Hi-Tech Enough for the Trails, Formal Enough for the Office
  • The Secret Horsepower of Margiela's Latest Leather Bag
  • Is There Anything More (or Less) Gloriously Margiela Than a GORE-TEX Button-up?
What To Read Next
  • Bode's Luxe Nike Sneakers Had Luxe Leather Babies
  • Nike’s Skate-ish Soccer Shoe Has Never Looked More Delicious (& Dressy)
  • The Freshest Nike Dad Shoes in the Sea
  • New Balance’s Normy Dad Shoe Grew Into a Rugged Skater
  • Camisas Manolo Is Making Shirts too Cool to Stay Under Your Blazer
  • Miley Cyrus, the Margiela History-Maker
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now