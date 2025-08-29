Miley Cyrus, the Margiela History-Maker

“We have nothing at all against celebrity but just not for us! To each his own. If celebrity, enjoy it,” was the response from Maison Margiela when Tank Magazine asked the Maison about its views on celebrities in 2004. (Martin Margiela famously never sat for interviews, but the Maison would speak with the press through fax.)

Since then, Maison Margiela’s perspective on celebrity has largely remained that it is “not for us.” In the almost four decades since its founding, the brand has never cast a famous face for one of its campaigns, something that is commonplace across the fashion industry.

With its Fall/Winter 2025 Avant-Première Collection, Margiela has changed its tune. Miley Cyrus, a card-carrying A-lister, is the face of the collection.

But don’t get it twisted, this is still a very Margiela photoshoot.

The house, which has newly welcomed Glenn Martens as creative director, didn't stray from its usual aesthetic approach for this unusually celeb-focused moment.

Lensed by Paolo Roversi, a regular Margiela collaborator who recently released a photobook of John Galliano’s final collection for the Maison, it has the dreamlike softness we’ve come to expect from the label’s campaigns.

Cyrus, who previously wore Maison Margiela in a 2023 music video, is pictured wearing Margiela’s signature deconstructed tailoring and handbags painted in white paint.

Plus, in two instances, she’s photographed in the nude.

“The nudes by Paolo are so iconic and signature to his art. Standing naked for a fashion campaign felt major, all I wore was body paint and the signature painted Tabi boots. In that moment, Margiela and I became one,” said Miley Cyrus in a statement.

From blue jeans to its entire studio space, Margiela has a long history of painting everything white (a technique it calls bianchetto), and now you can add Miley Cyrus to that list. But there’s more Margiela history at play here than just the motif of white paint.

Spring/Summer 1992, one of the house’s earliest and most acclaimed collections, explored a similar concept. There, founder Martin Margiela had models painted with the prints and colors of the clothes they wore, almost like the clothing was bleeding onto skin.

In this Fall/Winter 2025 collection, there’s a similar dissolving of barriers between clothing and the body.

Some Margiela purists may roll their eyes at the debut of a celebrity campaign, feeling it goes against what the brand’s anonymity-obsessed founder stood for. However, this is a celebrity campaign done in the most Margiela way possible.

