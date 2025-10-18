Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
The Only Aurora Shoe You'll Ever Need

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nepenthes and Aurora Shoe Co. made the only shoe you'll ever need.

The Middle English model is already a pretty versatile shoe, resting comfortably between casual clog and classic dress shoe status, and wrapped in the finest leather.

Nepenthes Los Angeles rethinks the classic Aurora model with roughout suede, essentially making it even more of an all-purpose stepper for the city's movers and shakers.

It's still made from Horween's durable and luxurious Chromexcel leather, but flipped on its rough side and then cut and assembled by hand.

The creamier side ultimately becomes the lining, and thus it is where the Middle English gets its crumpled look. And the shoe, which is now available on Nepenthes' website for $219, will only become more supple over time.

With the suede left as is, each shoe arrives in a different dark shade or varying level of shagginess. Basically, your Nepenthes x Middle English might not look exactly like the next person's pairs, which isn't a bad thing. It just makes this collab more special.

Consider it another win for the era of the "grandad shoe."

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
