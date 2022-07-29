Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nothing's Finer Than a GORE-TEX New Balance 2002R

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers
new-balance-2002r-gore-tex-hoolywood-collab (2)
United Arrows
1 / 2

New Balance is on a roll and I'm not just talkin' about the Rollbar! Ha ha ha. Sigh. But, really, the fact of the matter is that the Boston-based footwear company is killing it and its latest 2002R sneakers are proof.

Not only can the New Balance 550 do no wrong, but New Balance is already rolling out the brand new RC30 and remixing its 237 silhouette to provide plenty of retro-cool silhouettes for contemporary tastes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Freaks Store
1 / 4

And that's to say nothing of the red-hot 2002R collabs and one-off models that're rolling out nearly every week.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The latest of which is this handsome 2002R fitted with GORE-TEX lining and a grey suede upper that's delicately faded to perfection.

As a fan of lived-in fabrications, I do so enjoy me a well-worn-looking shoe, even though this thing is literally brand new. Plus, the suede's light hue goes a long way towards reiterating the 2002R's old-school ethos.

It does, however, camouflage the sneaker's key feature, which is embroidered on the toe: this thing is fitted with GORE-TEX and thus entirely protected against water. All-terrain footwear!

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Available for ¥24,200 (approximately $175) via Undefeated, ESSENCE, FREAK'S STORE, and UNITED ARROWS' websites, the GORE-TEX 2002R will come in a couple more colorways but this is the best one.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Except, perhaps for a rumored collaborative colorway coming from N.HOOLYWOOD and INVINCIBLE. The former, a longstanding Japanese clothing brand, and the latter, a stalwart Taiwanese retailer, already came together for a pretty crazy 2002R that crazily fused the throwback silhouette with a 990 .

The new 2002R isn't quite as nutty but the shoe does come in a handsome blue suede and the requisite GORE-TEX so who could complain? The perfect daily driver in a perfect colorway.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Café de Flore x HighsnobietyNot In Paris 4 Hoodie Heather Grey
$150.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
MerrellHydro Moc Black Brindle
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciShell Gear Shorts Slate Grey
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Next Great Aimé Leon Dore New Balance Is a Wild, Wet Wonder
  • The World's Coolest Brands Crave New Balance's Most Normal Shoes
  • AURALEE's Next Great New Balance Shoe Is a Court Classic Gone Luxe
  • Aimé Leon Dore's Beautiful New Balance Dad Shoes Are Worth the Wait
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now