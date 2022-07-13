Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Meet the RC30, New Balance’s Next Hype Silhouette

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers
New Balance
When New Balance delves into its archives for inspiration, the end result is always pretty good. So, when images of the new RC30 silhouette began to surface following AURALEE’s Spring/Summer 2023 show in Paris last month, sneaker heads globally high-fived.

A classic low-profile silhouette inspired by 1970s NB running styles, the RC30 is a further exploration of the brand’s deep archive, and takes similar notes to that of recent XC-72 and 327 silhouettes, applying them to this new minimalist design.

New Balance
Alongside featuring in the AURALEE SS23 show, the RC30 is also the subject of an upcoming collaboration with Donald Glover (dropping on July 18), who – having parted ways with adidas back in 2020 – confirmed his NB alliance earlier this month, followed by the unveiling a short film to accompany release.

In typical NB fashion, the brand has now unveiled what’s expected to be the first of three in-line iterations of the silhouette, arriving in blue, gray, and white colorways, each of which are available online now.

The RC30 takes influence from the NB Trackster with its outsole boasting curved sole ripples and the charm and heritage of a retro runner, much like the aforementioned (and still popular) XC-72 and 327 silhouettes that have elevated the brand’s lifestyle offering in recent years.

New Balance
AURALEE and Glover’s early involvement with the RC30 also hints at a similar avenue to the XC-72 and 327, both of which have been a part of countless collaborations in a short space of time with the likes of Casablanca and STAUD, as well as previous hook-ups with AURALEE.

If its predecessor's successes are anything to go by, it goes without question that the RC30 is in for a roller coaster ride.

Tayler Willson
