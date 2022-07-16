Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The New Balance 237 Is Already in Fall Mode

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers
New Balance
Brand: New Balance

Model: 237

Release Date: Available now

Price: 10,340 yen (approx. $75)

Buy: New Balance Japan's online store

Editor’s Notes: All eyes are on New Balance right, with sneakerheads locked in on the Boston-based footwear brand's latest sneaker models like the 9060 and fresh colorways to the beloved 990 series.

Even with the hype surrounding a majority of its models, New Balance still shows love to its underdogs like the 237, introducing new flavors for the unsung model's small yet loyal band of followers.

In preparation for the Fall/Winter 2022 season, New Balance issues a transitional footwear starter pack of 237 sneakers, dressed in cool weather-worthy hues, including beige, forest green, and the oh-so-famous New Balance grey.

The New Balance 237's customary suede-mesh-nylon amalgamation takes over the upper, with the suede dressing the model's oversized "N" logo. Meanwhile, the comfy EVA midsole and herringbone outsole assume their usual positions on the underrated silhouette.

Unlike the shoe's grey colorway, which drops in August, the beige and green 237s opt for a branded gum sole instead of the usual rubber bottom.

New Balance
Introduced in 2021, the New Balance 237 takes on the appearance of a retro runner, thanks to its 70s-inspired design, which borrows elements from vintage New Balance models like the 420, 1300, and Gator.

Despite the 237 not being the most popular kid in the NB class, its vintage sensibilities obviously caught the attention of size?, Sneakersnstuff, and Casablanca, all of whom gave the model a unique and even more retro spin.

Sure, the New Balance 550 and 2002Rs are soaking up their prevailing hype statuses, thanks to collaborators like Joe Freshgoods, Salehe Bembury, and Aimé Leon Dore.

But, the sneaker game's tough nowadays, and the 237 poses as an understated flex and light the end of the tunnel for sneaker lovers and brand partners who appreciate the stylish simplicity and hassle-free cop process of New Balance's lesser-known models.

The 237 said keep the hype and L's. It's doing just fine where it's at: handing out W's, rocking with its ardent fanbase, and enjoying tasteful iterations from appreciative brands.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
