New Balance's Blued-Out Skate Shoe Is Mega Icy

New Balance Numeric just put the entire sneaker game on ice with the new Franky Villani 417 x Eyedress sneaker.

A charismatic coupling between singer-songwriter Eyedress (Idris Ennolandy Vicuña) and Villani, the New Balance NM17 sneaker is one of the coldest skate shoes on the market right now.

In an Instagram post sharing the news of the release, Eyedress thanked Villani, a professional skateboarder and bonafide pal, whilst also giving a little more information about the frost-tastic sneaker.

"Eye got the opportunity to design my own colorway of the 417s with some really cool illustrations by one of my favorite skaters who also happens to be a really talented artist," Villani wrote.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

He went on to say that Villani was the first person to give his music and design chops a chance, calling him "The first person to give me a skate shoe and for giving my music an opportunity to be heard by using my songs."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Despite the frigid exterior, though, the Eyedress New Balance sneaker has some downright adorable doodles on the heel that bring back some playful warmth.

In his own words, Villani described the shoes as a "super faded baby blue with light grey soles."

A fusion of light blue shades and frosty detailing, the New Balance x Eyedress 417, dropping August 30 on the Eyedress website, also contains a "secret stash pocket" inside the tongue because, well, why not?