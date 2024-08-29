Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

New Balance's Blued-Out Skate Shoe Is Mega Icy

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
New Balance
1 / 2

New Balance Numeric just put the entire sneaker game on ice with the new Franky Villani 417 x Eyedress sneaker.

A charismatic coupling between singer-songwriter Eyedress (Idris Ennolandy Vicuña) and Villani, the New Balance NM17 sneaker is one of the coldest skate shoes on the market right now.

In an Instagram post sharing the news of the release, Eyedress thanked Villani, a professional skateboarder and bonafide pal, whilst also giving a little more information about the frost-tastic sneaker.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"Eye got the opportunity to design my own colorway of the 417s with some really cool illustrations by one of my favorite skaters who also happens to be a really talented artist," Villani wrote.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

He went on to say that Villani was the first person to give his music and design chops a chance, calling him "The first person to give me a skate shoe and for giving my music an opportunity to be heard by using my songs."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Despite the frigid exterior, though, the Eyedress New Balance sneaker has some downright adorable doodles on the heel that bring back some playful warmth.

In his own words, Villani described the shoes as a "super faded baby blue with light grey soles."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

A fusion of light blue shades and frosty detailing, the New Balance x Eyedress 417, dropping August 30 on the Eyedress website, also contains a "secret stash pocket" inside the tongue because, well, why not?

​​SHOP NEW BALANCE SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All New Balance
Multiple colors
New Balance1906A Silver Metallic
$210.00
Available in:
37.53838.539.54040.543
Multiple colors
New Balance1906N Pale Moss
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
New BalanceM2002NA Raincloud
$115.50
$165.00
Available in:
40.541.542434444.5
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance’s Sporty Skate Shoe Takes a Hike
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's Shockingly Stylish Skate Shoes Still Slap Down Low
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's Best Skate Shoe Returns to Its Roots
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's 574 Is Now a Beautiful Skate Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's Robust Skate Sneakers Are Real Beefy
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Cadillac's New Collab Caused a Racquet Ahead of the US Open
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • How Dad Shoes Left “Cool” Sneakers in the Dust
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's Blued-Out Skate Shoe Is Mega Icy
    • Sneakers
  • Isabelle Huppert Made Sweatpants Venice Film Festival-Appropriate
    • Style
  • Nike, Yoon Ahn & Naomi Osaka Serve Up Tennis Magic
    • Style
  • The Next Stone Island x New Balance Sneaker Is Extra Elderly
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now