Love Is in the New Balance 550

People really can't get enough of the New Balance 550. Rihanna, the Biebs, Joe Freshgoods, and even COMME DES GARÇONS love the model, which is currently enjoying Dunk-level popularity.

Now, New Balance reciprocates that affection with its new romantic 550 colorway.

First looks at the rumored New Balance 550 "Space Punk/Pink Haze/White" surfaced on the sneaker web, courtesy of the Instagram account @yesfootwear.

It didn't take but one look at the sneaker to know that: love is indeed in the air – or the New Balance 550, I should say.

The shoe's white, burgundy, rose, and salmon pink alone ooze Valentine's Day vibes.

Undoubtedly fitting for the lovers' holiday, the shoe is actually expected to arrive in the States any day now – having already sold out at European retailers like Zalando for $1110 – giving fans plenty of time to plan V-Day 'fits.

Naturally, heart details further complement the model's lovey-dovey aesthetic. As expected, New Balance executes the design choice in an understated way.

After all, we're talking about the 550 here, the hallmark contemporary lifestyle sneaker. A plethora of love motifs just won't cut it for New Balance.

Playful heart graphics blanket the New Balance 550's insole. Meanwhile, the model's traditional lace eyelets are morphed to resemble the shape of love.

Sure, the New Balance 550 may have an existential colorway crisis on its hands. By the way, I'm still convinced Aimé Leon Dore's "Red" and NB's "Team Red" kicks are the same shoe.

Nonetheless, the 550 colorways are still coming, rolling off the production as fast as fans snatch them off shelves. And I suspect the New Balance 550 "White/Space Pink/Scarlet" will be no exception to the model's prevailing hype.

