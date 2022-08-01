Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Love Is in the New Balance 550

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 4

People really can't get enough of the New Balance 550. Rihanna, the Biebs, Joe Freshgoods, and even COMME DES GARÇONS love the model, which is currently enjoying Dunk-level popularity.

Now, New Balance reciprocates that affection with its new romantic 550 colorway.

First looks at the rumored New Balance 550 "Space Punk/Pink Haze/White" surfaced on the sneaker web, courtesy of the Instagram account @yesfootwear.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It didn't take but one look at the sneaker to know that: love is indeed in the air – or the New Balance 550, I should say.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The shoe's white, burgundy, rose, and salmon pink alone ooze Valentine's Day vibes.

Undoubtedly fitting for the lovers' holiday, the shoe is actually expected to arrive in the States any day now – having already sold out at European retailers like Zalando for $1110 – giving fans plenty of time to plan V-Day 'fits.

Naturally, heart details further complement the model's lovey-dovey aesthetic. As expected, New Balance executes the design choice in an understated way.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

After all, we're talking about the 550 here, the hallmark contemporary lifestyle sneaker. A plethora of love motifs just won't cut it for New Balance.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Playful heart graphics blanket the New Balance 550's insole. Meanwhile, the model's traditional lace eyelets are morphed to resemble the shape of love.

Sure, the New Balance 550 may have an existential colorway crisis on its hands. By the way, I'm still convinced Aimé Leon Dore's "Red" and NB's "Team Red" kicks are the same shoe.

Nonetheless, the 550 colorways are still coming, rolling off the production as fast as fans snatch them off shelves. And I suspect the New Balance 550 "White/Space Pink/Scarlet" will be no exception to the model's prevailing hype.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our latest sneakers

Sold out
New BalanceMS327RE1 Navy
$110.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceMS327 Navy/Denim
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceM992EB Black
$230.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A New Balance Dad Sandal Hybrid That Literally Does It All
  • These Pre-Ripped New Balance Dad Shoes Look Sharp In Chrome Armor
  • In a "Sail" Colorway, New Balance’s Barefoot Shoe Has Never Been Cleaner
  • Somewhere in the In-between: Grey Days Celebrates New Balance’s Statement Hue
  • New Balance's "Calcium" Builds Deliciously Creamy Dad Shoes
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now