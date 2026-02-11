Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
New Balance's Army-Coded Shredder Shoe Is Surprisingly Gorgeous

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
New Balance
New Balance is simultaneously standing at attention and commanding it. The NB Numeric 770 sneaker was designed to be a cross-country trainer, and now, in a military green colorway, the suede runner looks ready for war.

The war of board-ready dad shoes, that is.

Between the New Balance 740, Andrew Reynolds' 993, and so many more, NB's dad shoes have been battling it out for the top spot on the dad shoe roster. Now, add in this jazzy 770 to the mix, and the competition has been especially stiff.

Up top, the 770 sneaker wears a full suede upper with mesh khaki trimming around the sockline. In addition to being an army-coded dad shoe, this 770 is also a part of New Balance's Numeric skate line, hence the custom Numeric tongue label.

So, yes, this is a shredder, but that doesn't make it any less ready for battle. Elsewhere, the 770 wears a double-layered toe cap, which readies the shredder for ollies, gainers, and the like.

Available on the New Balance website for $125, the 740 also comes in a navy blue colorway, which has more of a marine-like quality. Talk about range.

New Balance is good for giving us a weird, campy sneaker. Like crocodile trail sneakers? Tell me that’s not camp. But this particular New Balance sneaker is more so giving base camp. But still camp, nonetheless.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
