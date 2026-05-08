New Balance's Clean Dad Sneaker Made an Old Grey Outfit New Again

New Balance's 991 dad shoes look good in just about everything, even other sneakers' outfits.

The latest 991v2 Made in U.K. sneaker gets the usual high-end construction, but this time, it features nubuck leather (instead of suede) and mesh. And it's all realized with very, very light grey and teal, forming a colorway known as "Grey with Balsam and Total Eclipse."

It's a new scheme for the 991 rotation, for sure. However, this particular color combination isn't new. It's an IYKYK classic.

New Balance's latest England-made dad sneaker is inspired by the 1530 sneaker. To be even more specific, it plays on the original pair from 2019's "Anniversary Pack." The release included a 1500, which turned 30 at the time, but it was also the 1530's debut.

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It's been a while since we've heard from the 1530. However, New Balance hasn't forgotten about it or its great colorways. By dressing the 991 in its OG scheme, the sneaker label is keeping the legacy alive and fresh.

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By the way, the New Balance 991v2 Made in U.K. sneaker is scheduled to drop on the brand's website on May 21 for $270.

After all, Grey Days is in full effect, celebrating the best of New Balance's signature color and the dad shoes that wear them oh-so-well. 991s included.

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