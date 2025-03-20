This Beautiful New Balance Skate Shoe Is Built to Take a (Psychic) Beating

New Balance Numeric is making some of the best skate shoes in the world. Look no further than the New Balance Tiago Lemos 1010 x Village Psychic sneaker for proof.

If you’ve ever seen Lemos skate, you know the man needs a shoe that can handle superhuman finesse that would wreck most other sneakers, which is where his signature New Balance 1010 shoe comes in.

First released in August 2020, the Tiago Lemos x New Balance Numeric 1010 has enjoyed many great colorways over the years but its recent collaboration with the Brooklyn skate shop Village Psychic is another stylish stepping stone in the brief history of the wearably shreddable shoe.

The New Balance Numeric’s Tiago Lemos 1010 x Village Psychic sneaker riffs on the '90s skateboarding inspiration and New Balance heritage inherent to the Brazilian skater's signature shoe.

It embodies vintage skate nostalgia but still feels fresh, wearing a nice mix of fuzzy suede and mesh in earthy brown, clean cream, and an electric blue “N” that matches Village Psychic's blue font, jazzing up the next-level impact protection already built into the shoe. Expect it to fly off the shelves when it releases in late March via Village Psychic.

Lemos isn’t just another skater with a shoe deal: He’s a once-in-a-generation talent, a skater who makes the impossible look effortless with equal parts power and technical precision.

His precision is surgical, locking into switch back tails on chest-high ledges with the kind of confidence that makes even skate-wary security guards stop and watch.

Just watch his 2017 Trick Of The Year clip where he switch backside tailslide the huge ledge outside Museu d’Art Contemporani de Barcelona. The 34-year-old has redefined what’s possible on a skateboard, all while making it look insultingly easy.

Appropriately, Lemo’s New Balance sneaker blends the best parts of NB Numeric’s cushioning, durability, and style into one of the hardest-working skate sneakers out right now.

New Balance Numeric has been killing it lately, dropping some of the best skate shoes on the market.

Lemos’ lightly chunky 1010 sneaker, with its wavy midsole, shapely paneling, and Village Psychic creative touch, has a stylish throwback look compared to the NB Numeric 480, which flips classic basketball court sneaker styling into a skate-ready beast. Another fan favorite, the NB Numeric 440, is the kind of low-profile staple you wear until it’s falling apart (and then buy another pair).

The only thing better than Lemos’ signature 1010, available for $119.99 on New Balance’s website, will be Lemos’ part promoting his new sneaker.