New Balance’s Dad Shoes Are Extra Powerful as Chunky Dad Slides

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

New Balance really said summer stompers only with its latest elderly sandals, the SD2509. Known for chunky dad shoes like its signature 99x running shoe line and sculptural trail-flavored running silhouettes, the Boston sportswear brand is now making sure its sandals are just as competitive.

As such, New Balance's SD2509 sandal leans heavily into utility. The shoe’s covered design wraps snugly around the instep for a locked-in fit, while the webbed N-logo strap on the lateral foot brings signature NB branding to the technical slide.

The shoe’s clear highlight, however, is that layered multi-shoelace system running across its upper, adding a tactical, almost techwear vibe.

This one crucial element helps elevate the New Balance SD2509 sandal to a design that goes beyond mere everyday slides.

New Balance
In today’s sandal market, minimal leather slides and delicate foam slip-ons have dominated the casual summer shoe space for years.

But recent seasons especially have signaled that there’s been a clear shift towards performance-inspired chunky sandals.

Brands like Suicoke and HOKA most famously paved the way for rugged summer sandal silhouettes to become everyday staples.

Now, New Balance is entering the field with a technical design language rooted in stability, comfort, and utilitarian aesthetics.

The SD2509, designed with women in mind and primarily available in Korea, cements chunky sandals as not just a passing trend but a core category within contemporary footwear rotations this summer.

Available on select international New Balance websites for $120, the New Balance SD2509 shoe debuts in understated off-white and stealthy all-black colorways deserving of its all-purpose intent.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
