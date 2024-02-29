HOKA's Techy Hiking Sandal Just Got Better

HOKA’s hiking-friendly sandal, the Hopara, is getting a glow up for 2024 by way of the creatively-titled follow up shoe: the Hopara 2.

Over the last few years, HOKA has more than proven its worth when it comes to creating all different types of footwear, and not just the performance running sneakers it first became known for.

In fact, HOKA’s knack for crafting a varied range of footwear has seen it become one of the most popular brands on the market in recent years, and not just in the realm of performance.

From carbon super shoes and sleek hiking boots to everyday footwear and chunky mules, HOKA’s ability to make functional and objectively great looking silhouettes seemingly has no limits.

Of all of HOKA’s recent releases, though, the Hopara, a style first released alongside Brain Dead midway through 2023, sits in a realm of its own.

Although the Hopara 2, with a few tweaks here and there, takes things one step further.

Firstly, the HOKA Hopara 2 is made with earth-conscious materials, like a 30-percent sugarcane midsole, a 100-percent recycled knit upper and Cordura mesh, and while the shoe feels like a comfortable poolside sandal, it functions like a bonafide hiker.

The Hopara 2, which releases at HOKA later this month, comes equipped with a toggle lace, adjustable heel strap, and quick-dry water repellency.

This means that while the HOKA Hopara 2 might look like an unconventional choice to hit the mountains in, it can actually tackle all types of terrain with relative ease, thanks too to its oversized, grippy rubber outsole underfoot.

Truth is, those who have worn HOKA’s OG Hopara will know that it’s a seriously impressive shoe. But for those who haven’t had the pleasure (!!!), I strongly urge you to skip straight to the Hopara 2 because, well, it’s basically the Hopara, only better.