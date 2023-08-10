Doublet & Suicoke's Insane Bat Sandals Wrap Your Foot in Wings

Doublet's seasonal collections are some of the craziest in all of fashion. Trompe l'oeil ice cream bags? Mr. Tumnus pants? foot-long socks? That's just a selection of stuff that Doublet dropped for Fall/Winter 2023.

That collection also includes a brilliantly nutty Suicoke sandal collaboration. I previously covered these things mere days ago but they're so insane that they deserve another look.

Doublet and Suicoke have devised perhaps the most creative take on Vibram's futuristic Furoshiki slip-on, creating shoes that look like baby bats hugging the wearer's foot.

Doublet

The effect is remarkably, terrifyingly realistic — there's even a little stuffed bat "face" at the toe — though the sandals somehow look even wilder once the straps are loosened and the "wings" are laid flat.

Doublet's Suicoke sandals come in disturbingly lifelike brown and slightly more abstracted black iterations, both of which are sure to frighten chiroptophobic friends when they release via Suicoke's website and at select Doublet stockists on August 11 for $430 apiece.

Though this is by far Doublet's most impressively imposing Suicoke collab to date, it's hardly the Japanese brand's first. Doublet and Suicoke recently dropped some sock-in-sandal styles, for instance, mashing up animal patterns atop an animal-shaped footprint

Still, the crown for most traumatizing Suicoke collaboration will always be worn by Midorikawa, the LVMH Prize nominee that devised Suicoke toe shoes fitted with "toenails."

I'll take Doublet's cute bat slippers over those bad boys any day.