Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Doublet & Suicoke's Insane Bat Sandals Wrap Your Foot in Wings

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert
Sign up to never miss a drop

Doublet's seasonal collections are some of the craziest in all of fashion. Trompe l'oeil ice cream bags? Mr. Tumnus pants? foot-long socks? That's just a selection of stuff that Doublet dropped for Fall/Winter 2023.

That collection also includes a brilliantly nutty Suicoke sandal collaboration. I previously covered these things mere days ago but they're so insane that they deserve another look.

Doublet and Suicoke have devised perhaps the most creative take on Vibram's futuristic Furoshiki slip-on, creating shoes that look like baby bats hugging the wearer's foot.

The effect is remarkably, terrifyingly realistic — there's even a little stuffed bat "face" at the toe — though the sandals somehow look even wilder once the straps are loosened and the "wings" are laid flat.

Doublet's Suicoke sandals come in disturbingly lifelike brown and slightly more abstracted black iterations, both of which are sure to frighten chiroptophobic friends when they release via Suicoke's website and at select Doublet stockists on August 11 for $430 apiece.

Though this is by far Doublet's most impressively imposing Suicoke collab to date, it's hardly the Japanese brand's first. Doublet and Suicoke recently dropped some sock-in-sandal styles, for instance, mashing up animal patterns atop an animal-shaped footprint

Still, the crown for most traumatizing Suicoke collaboration will always be worn by Midorikawa, the LVMH Prize nominee that devised Suicoke toe shoes fitted with "toenails."

I'll take Doublet's cute bat slippers over those bad boys any day.

Shop our favorite products

We Recommend

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Aminé's New Balance 610 Sneaker Is Bananas

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The MSCHF Boot Returns as a Crocs Collab

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: Kid Cudi & MSCHF's Collaborative Sneaker Is Very Not Normal

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    AURALEE & New Balance Serve a Special Sneaker for SS24

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Nike ACG Watercat+ Is Our Summer Sandal Selection

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Coach, Versace, Jimmy Choo: There's a New $8.5 Billion Conglomerate in Town

    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Even Zendaya's Ads Are a Fashion Feast

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    KICKS CREW Brings Austin Reaves’ First Signature Rigorer AR1 “Ice Cream” Sneaker

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Chris Paul's Jordan 1s Look Like a Next-Level CLOT Collab

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Studio Ghibli Turned Its Most Iconic Movies Into Fragrances

    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Doublet & Suicoke's Insane Bat Sandals Wrap Your Foot in Wings

    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023