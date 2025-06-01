Action Bronson's Next New Balance Collab Is a Stylishly Rugged Dad Shoe

Next up for the New Balance 992's comeback? A colorful spin from Action Bronson.

Action Bronson allegedly posted and quickly deleted the photo of his latest New Balance sneaker collaboration, but not before fans could save the first taste of his "dad shoe."

In the early look, Action Bronson's New Balance sneaker features smooth tan suede across its uppers, alongside other nice textures like bright orange mesh.

The designer also incorporates some surprisingly satisfying colors, such as blue-violet on the tongue and greenish rope-style shoelaces. The sneaker finishes with classic 992 branding moments and a "Baklava" stamp on the heel, a sign-off seen on Bronson's other New Balance shoes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It has a similar rugged vibes (and tan) as Carhartt's New Balance team-up. However, the vibrancy and outdoorsy-ness indeed oozes Action Bronson energy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Action Bronson recently hosted a "Megastore" pop-up in New York, featuring every New Balance sneaker collab he has ever done. The chunky 990v6s? Yep. The techy 1906s? Those, too.

Apparently, the forthcoming 992s were also on display.

The tan-colored Action Bronson x New Balance 992s are expected to drop sometime this year at New Balance. We're still waiting for a hard release date from the man who quite literally does it all (cooking, music, designing great New Balance sneakers, you name it).

First, Kith and Joe Freshgoods. Now, Action Bronson 992s. The model is having a crazy-good run this year.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.