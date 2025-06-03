New Balance's Ultra-Lite Skate Shoe Is Razor-Sharp Suave

The New Balance Numeric Tiago Lemos 808 Lite shoe is a sleek remix of Lemos’ original New Balance pro sneaker, stripped down and rebuilt for peak performance without sacrificing its bulked-up ‘90s aesthetic.

The sneaker’s upper blends suede and mesh in a blackout palette, set against a brown gum sole. This colorway also features an oversized “N” logo with white piping and red accents near the eyelets that give it just enough pop (pun intended).

Functionally, the 808 Lite sneaker lives up to its name. Lighter, slimmer, and more breathable than the OG 808 shoe, New Balance’s remix ditches excess weight while keeping FuelCell foam underfoot (aka New Balance’s not-so-secret weapon for bounce and boardfeel).

You still get that reinforced toe, cup sole durability, and heel lockdown, just with a more dialed-in fit.

What’s most impressive is how NB Numeric pulls from New Balance’s archival sneaker playbook with classic paneling, layered suede, and that unmistakable ‘N’ and re-engineers the resulting shoe for skate performance.

Where other brands tend to slap retro aesthetics onto flat soles and call it a day, NB actually rethinks the sneaker’s build from the ground up, blending heritage style with real technical skatewear credibility.

The New Balance Numeric Tiago Lemos 808 Lite, available from June 9 via New Balance’s website for 95 dollars.

