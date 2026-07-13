Nike’s Slimmest Running Sneaker Tastes Better With Chocolate

This might be the sweetest Air Superfly sneaker yet.

Nike has a sweet tooth, it seems, as the brand has introduced quite a few chocolate-flavored sneakers in the past few weeks. There's been sweet Air Max Phenomena loafers and Sprint Sister sneakers, each dressed in the famously delicious "Cacao Wow" colorway.

The Air Superfly sneaker is the latest to slip into the "Cacao Wow" outfit, going basically full chocolate bar mode in the colorway. Nike bathed the entire sneaker in the scheme, from the slightly platformed soles to the breathable leather uppers.

This is a regular Superfly, not the Moc or Slip version, so it has laces. It also keeps its signature slim look and Air cushioning.

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It's just even tastier now dipped in "chocolate."

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Nike's Air Superfly has received many good-looking spins for its return. There have even been a few mouthwatering options like butter yellow and "Coconut Milk." And the new chocolate-brown pairs are just another treat for fans.

Good news: the new Air Superfly "Cacao Wow" sneakers are now up for grabs on Nike's website for $120.

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