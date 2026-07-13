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Nike’s Slimmest Running Sneaker Tastes Better With Chocolate

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

This might be the sweetest Air Superfly sneaker yet.

Nike has a sweet tooth, it seems, as the brand has introduced quite a few chocolate-flavored sneakers in the past few weeks. There's been sweet Air Max Phenomena loafers and Sprint Sister sneakers, each dressed in the famously delicious "Cacao Wow" colorway.

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The Air Superfly sneaker is the latest to slip into the "Cacao Wow" outfit, going basically full chocolate bar mode in the colorway. Nike bathed the entire sneaker in the scheme, from the slightly platformed soles to the breathable leather uppers.

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This is a regular Superfly, not the Moc or Slip version, so it has laces. It also keeps its signature slim look and Air cushioning.

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It's just even tastier now dipped in "chocolate."

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Nike's Air Superfly has received many good-looking spins for its return. There have even been a few mouthwatering options like butter yellow and "Coconut Milk." And the new chocolate-brown pairs are just another treat for fans.

Good news: the new Air Superfly "Cacao Wow" sneakers are now up for grabs on Nike's website for $120.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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