Vans' Beautiful Brown Trail Sneaker Puts Its Best Fall 'Fit Forward

Sure, the summer may have just started. But Vans' new "Port Brown" Crosspath XC sneaker is already thinking ahead to the next season.

Vans has dressed the new Crosspath XC in chocolate browns and deep burgundy ccolors, resulting in a very tasteful and very autumnal take on the outdoor model.

And it still has all of the rugged fixings, including the adjustable quick shoelaces and water-repellent uppers. And don't forget the sturdy Vibram rubber soles. Vans has given us another flavor to enjoy.

The Crosspath line is home to some of the brand's toughest outdoor shoes that not only perform well but look just as good.

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Vans' Crosspath XC has certainly seen its fair share of solid color options, including satisfying beige versions and even pairs sporting the iconic checkerboard pattern. Now, it's pulling off fall outfits in the middle of the summer, with ease, at that.

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Priced at $145, the "Port Brown" Crosspath XC sneaker is now up for grabs on Vans' website.

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