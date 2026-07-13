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The adidas Mule That Goes Moo

Written by Alek Rose in Sneakers
Adidas
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While Birkenstock has spent the last few seasons enjoying something like a monopoly over the slip-on market—transforming its once-derised cork-soled Boston into an unavoidable, global uniform—competing sportswear brands are starting to fire back. The Three Stripes dug deep into its skate archives to offer the adidas Adimule last year and now it lands in its boldest outfit yet.

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This chunky, low-slung mule stands out as a bold, alternative to the organic, earthy minimalism of the (other) German giant. By taking the beefy, late-90s DNA of the iconic Adimatic skate shoe and systematically lopping off the heel, adidas has created a veritable second option for those on the hunt for a mule that doesn’t feel lazy.

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Arguably the biggest standout point here is the finish. The furry cow-print upper feels miles from Birkenstock’s neutral general-release colors, and with a gold Trefoil logo to round out the bold edit, it leaves a lasting mark.

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The adidas Adimule keeps its skate heritage intact by sitting atop the authentic Adimatic midsole, complete with its flat, gum-rubber traction outsole.

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We’ve seen a lot of mules over recent years. And in a saturated market, only the best stand out. But while most other sneaker brands look to mutate their already-loved sneaker silhouettes with a chopped-off heel, adidas has taken one step further.

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Instead of opting for the easy route, the Three Stripes has put something new and noteworthy into the world. Overall, the Adimule feels like a premium and largely understated everyday staple with a suede upper and minimal branding. Pops of personality like the cow-print finish prove it has range, too.

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