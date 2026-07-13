Nike’s All-Green Air Force 1 Isn’t Just Good — It’s Iconic

We already know the Air Force 1 Low is iconic. It turns out, the sneaker itself knows it, too.

Nike has cooked up a new "Green Apple" version of the sneaker dubbed "Icon." It's basically this tonal green leather Air Force 1 Low with "Icon" stamped on the heel.

Enough said, honestly.

The "Icon" Forces are also quite luxe, featuring ostrich-leather Swooshes and slick leather elsewhere. It also features faded brass-like eyelets and lace dubrae, which speak directly to the model's timelessness in a tasteful way.

Nike's Air Force 1 has dabbled in many designs. Just this season, it has appeared in Bottega-coded woven leather and even in patent-leather denim. Let's also not forget it returned to its 2001 form.

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Interestingly, the newest pair features an X-ray graphic of the Air Force 1 model on the insoles, which is a pretty cool touch. It's almost like Nike's way of saying that regardless of how many times the outside changes, it's always an AF1 at heart. Too deep?

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Regardless, it's still iconic.

And the green Air Force 1 Low "Icon" sneakers are expected to drop sometime this summer on Nike's website.

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