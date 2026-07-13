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Nike’s All-Green Air Force 1 Isn’t Just Good — It’s Iconic

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

We already know the Air Force 1 Low is iconic. It turns out, the sneaker itself knows it, too.

Nike has cooked up a new "Green Apple" version of the sneaker dubbed "Icon." It's basically this tonal green leather Air Force 1 Low with "Icon" stamped on the heel.

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Enough said, honestly.

The "Icon" Forces are also quite luxe, featuring ostrich-leather Swooshes and slick leather elsewhere. It also features faded brass-like eyelets and lace dubrae, which speak directly to the model's timelessness in a tasteful way.

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Nike's Air Force 1 has dabbled in many designs. Just this season, it has appeared in Bottega-coded woven leather and even in patent-leather denim. Let's also not forget it returned to its 2001 form.

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Interestingly, the newest pair features an X-ray graphic of the Air Force 1 model on the insoles, which is a pretty cool touch. It's almost like Nike's way of saying that regardless of how many times the outside changes, it's always an AF1 at heart. Too deep?

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Regardless, it's still iconic.

And the green Air Force 1 Low "Icon" sneakers are expected to drop sometime this summer on Nike's website.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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