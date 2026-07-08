New Balance’s Hunky Hiker Hides Two Beautiful Mules

The outside of New Balance’s TDS Niobium Concept 1 shoe is already fascinating enough with its rugged combat-boot styling and shroud of thick mesh. These aren’t the elderly sneakers New Balance specializes in. But it’s the things the boot is hiding that make it really exciting.

You’re not just looking at one waterproof ultra-rugged New Balance boot here, but rather three different shoes in one. Zip off the boots' top, and they transform into a slip-on sneaker mule. Then, pull out the lining, and you have a cozy pair of slippers.

All three shoes you need on a hiking trip — watertight boots, everyday sneakers, warm slippers — are all rolled into this one utilitarian beauty. Clever stuff. And yet, it’s actually less functional than its predecessor.

New Balance Tokyo Design Studio, the innovation lab responsible for New Balance oddities like huge snow boots and minimalist barefoot shoes, debuted the Niobium Concept 1 in collaboration with Japanese outdoorsy fashion house Snow Peak in 2020. Back then, it included a knee-high, clip-on insert that meant the shoe had a fourth function as a quasi welly boot.

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The new TDS Niobium Concept 1, available for $299.99, loses the optional height but gains two rather striking colorway of either soft butter yellow or a dark midnight navy.

It is bizarre timing for this duo of shoes to release, since it’s been six years since we last saw the Niobium Concept 1 and most people, bar a small circle of technical fashion nerds, have likely forgotten the unconventional shoe. Regardless of why it took New Balance so long to bring back this banger, the important thing is that New Balance’s most multifunctional shoe is back and more beautiful than ever.

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