New Balance’s All-Suede Dad Sneaker Knows It's Luxe

New Balance's 991v1 "Luxe Suede" sneaker gets straight to the point. It's literally a dad shoe made with, well, luxe suede.

And it is truly luxe suede. The 991v1 sneaker is a Made In UK model, meaning it was produced at the brand's Flimby, England, factory and features top-quality materials.

As a result, we're met with this super-velvety, tan-colored 991 sneaker, complete with its signature chunky soles in a grey-ish cream color. It's almost like the "Chipmunk" versions, if New Balance made them extra cuddly.

It's been a solid year for the 991. New Balance has released several nice versions throughout 2026, ranging from croc skin options to rich chocolate leather steppers to clean blue suede pairs. And the "Luxe Suede" keeps up the streak.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Speaking of which, the New Balance's 991v1 "Luxe Suede" sneaker is expected to drop at retailers like AFEW on July 16.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.