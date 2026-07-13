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New Balance’s All-Suede Dad Sneaker Knows It's Luxe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

New Balance's 991v1 "Luxe Suede" sneaker gets straight to the point. It's literally a dad shoe made with, well, luxe suede.

And it is truly luxe suede. The 991v1 sneaker is a Made In UK model, meaning it was produced at the brand's Flimby, England, factory and features top-quality materials.

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As a result, we're met with this super-velvety, tan-colored 991 sneaker, complete with its signature chunky soles in a grey-ish cream color. It's almost like the "Chipmunk" versions, if New Balance made them extra cuddly.

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It's been a solid year for the 991. New Balance has released several nice versions throughout 2026, ranging from croc skin options to rich chocolate leather steppers to clean blue suede pairs. And the "Luxe Suede" keeps up the streak.

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Speaking of which, the New Balance's 991v1 "Luxe Suede" sneaker is expected to drop at retailers like AFEW on July 16.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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