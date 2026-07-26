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adidas’ Most Stylish Mary Jane Sneaker Just Went Platinum

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The adidas Samba Jane has gone platinum. The leading ballet-style model already went triple platinum in the streets. But now, it's dressing like it.

adidas' latest pairs appear with crinkled leather uppers and Mary Jane-style straps, all coated in a glossy silver metallic color. The brand has thrown in some white leather Stripes and light brown gum rubber soles for some contrast, but this prima sneaker still shines bright like a diamond.

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The latest drop really sums up the current status of the Samba Mary Jane, which is quite literally the star of the ballet sneaker craze.

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adidas has introduced other stylish ballet hybrids like the Tokyo MJ, Anfu MJ, and the Taekwondo Mei Ballet. And they're all good. But the Samba Jane sneaker remains on top. Are we surprised? It already had the ingredients to success, offering the comfort of the Samba in an easier and even trendier format.

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The color options have also been on point (or en pointe), ranging from brown mesh versions to refined cream leather takes.

But for those looking to brighten up their collection, the silver Samba Jane might do the trick. It's now available on Footdistrict's website for 90€, which is around $102 at current exchange rates.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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