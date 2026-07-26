Nike’s Quirky Mesh Slip-on Is Good at Repeating Outfits

There's no shame in repeating an outfit, especially one as good as the Nike Air Rift 2's "Metallic Silver" look.

Admittedly, it's been a while since the Air Rift sequel sneaker wore this colorway. The last time was in the early 2000s during the model's first run, it seems. Now, Nike has brought it back and freshened it up for the revival era.

Aside from being maybe a little less shiny, the 2026 pairs pretty much stick to the script, repeating the scheme bar for bar. The light grey and black colors again strike the stretchy, meshy uppers, semi-thick soles cushioned with Nike Air, and, of course, the signature tabi toes.

One thing about Nike revivals, you can almost count on the brand to bring back a classic colorway or two. When the Air Rift 2 sneaker returned earlier this year, it appeared in the original "Kenya" colorway. It also received a summer-worthy "Summit White" spin.

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Nike's now back to keeping the retro spirit, split-toe alive with the release of the "Metallic Silver" pairs, which are now available at select stores for $173.

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