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Nike’s Quirky Mesh Slip-on Is Good at Repeating Outfits

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

There's no shame in repeating an outfit, especially one as good as the Nike Air Rift 2's "Metallic Silver" look.

Admittedly, it's been a while since the Air Rift sequel sneaker wore this colorway. The last time was in the early 2000s during the model's first run, it seems. Now, Nike has brought it back and freshened it up for the revival era.

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Aside from being maybe a little less shiny, the 2026 pairs pretty much stick to the script, repeating the scheme bar for bar. The light grey and black colors again strike the stretchy, meshy uppers, semi-thick soles cushioned with Nike Air, and, of course, the signature tabi toes.

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One thing about Nike revivals, you can almost count on the brand to bring back a classic colorway or two. When the Air Rift 2 sneaker returned earlier this year, it appeared in the original "Kenya" colorway. It also received a summer-worthy "Summit White" spin.

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Nike's now back to keeping the retro spirit, split-toe alive with the release of the "Metallic Silver" pairs, which are now available at select stores for $173.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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