How to Make an adidas Dad Sneaker Better? "Miu Miu" It

Did someone order Miu Miu-flavored adidas dad shoes? Either way, the brand's got them.

The German Sportswear brand released a new Whisper Glide sneaker, which is honestly anything but quiet. It's a lightweight casual sneaker with a classic sporty vibe and chunky foam-cushioned soles. It also has Miu Miu flavor. Lots of it.

One pair, in particualr, features red suede uppers and double shoelaces, resulting in a design similar to Miu Miu's own luxe low-soled sneakers.

The luxury brand didn't invent suede sneakers or double-lacing. But Miu Miu's particular way of styling its sneakers definitely has a grip on the sneaker industry, so much so that other brands have now doubled up on mismatched shoelaces and started dressing their models in similar ways.

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Nike made its own Miu Miu-coded Air Force 1 sneaker. adidas has done a few, including exclusive Adizero Adios sneakers and a chic SL72 (which honestly has the same red look as the Whisper Glide).

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But adidas' new dad sneaker is even bolder than previous efforts.

There are other color options in addition to the red pair. They feature ruffled shoelaces for those looking to go even bolder with their double-laced sneakers.

As we speak, the Whisper Glide is now up for grabs on adidas Hong Kong's website for HK$799.00, or roughly $101.

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