Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

How to Make an adidas Dad Sneaker Better? "Miu Miu" It

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Did someone order Miu Miu-flavored adidas dad shoes? Either way, the brand's got them.

The German Sportswear brand released a new Whisper Glide sneaker, which is honestly anything but quiet. It's a lightweight casual sneaker with a classic sporty vibe and chunky foam-cushioned soles. It also has Miu Miu flavor. Lots of it.

Shop adidas

One pair, in particualr, features red suede uppers and double shoelaces, resulting in a design similar to Miu Miu's own luxe low-soled sneakers.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The luxury brand didn't invent suede sneakers or double-lacing. But Miu Miu's particular way of styling its sneakers definitely has a grip on the sneaker industry, so much so that other brands have now doubled up on mismatched shoelaces and started dressing their models in similar ways.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike made its own Miu Miu-coded Air Force 1 sneaker. adidas has done a few, including exclusive Adizero Adios sneakers and a chic SL72 (which honestly has the same red look as the Whisper Glide).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But adidas' new dad sneaker is even bolder than previous efforts.

There are other color options in addition to the red pair. They feature ruffled shoelaces for those looking to go even bolder with their double-laced sneakers.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As we speak, the Whisper Glide is now up for grabs on adidas Hong Kong's website for HK$799.00, or roughly $101.

Shop adidas

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

Read More
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas’ Most Stylish Mary Jane Sneaker Just Went Platinum
  • adidas’ Sporty Spezial Is Footballcore at Its Finest
  • adidas Spezial's Terrace Classic Just Lost Weight
  • adidas' Answer to the Flip Flop Craze Cuts (Trefoil) Deep
  • adidas' Reflective Megaride AG Sneaker Is the Good Kind of Gloom
What To Read Next
  • Vans' Native California Meets Scotland In This Tweed Masterpiece
  • How to Make an adidas Dad Sneaker Better? "Miu Miu" It
  • adidas’ Most Stylish Mary Jane Sneaker Just Went Platinum
  • Nike’s Sharp Suede Skate Sneaker Is Bad to the (Light) Bone
  • New Balance's Muted 740 Sneaker Makes Boring Beautiful
  • Nike’s Quirky Mesh Slip-on Is an Outfit Repeater
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now