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Nike’s Sharp Suede Skate Sneaker Is Bad to the (Light) Bone

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Nike SB Malor sneaker has mastered the art of looking good while being destroyed.

Its "Light Bone" colorway arrives as another clean release, featuring canvas and suede touches, all dressed in nice beige and army green colors.

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It's almost too clean to thrash. However, Nike has built the Malor for that very reason.

For those just starting with skateboarding, that could mean several rough falls and hours of repeating tricks till you get it right. That's where the Malor comes to the rescue.

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It's basically a sneaker designed for those getting their feet wet, promising a durable ride that'll hold up during those long sessions. It even borrows the grippy circular patterned outsoles from the Air Force 1 (Nike SB's Code 58 sneaker has them, too).

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But the Malor isn't just sturdy; it's also quite stylish. Like many of today's skate shoes of today, the Malor offers several fashionable colorways that look good in and out of the session. The "Light Bone" pairs included.

Speaking of which, the beige Nike SB Malor sneaker is now available on websites like Unheardof and Long Beach Skate Co for $80.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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