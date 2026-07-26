New Balance's Muted 740 Sneaker Makes Boring Beautiful

No one does boring like New Balance. And no one does minimalism like JJJJound.

Naturally, when those two get together, the results are categorically sublime and refreshingly simple. Such is the case with the NB 740 sneaker, a well-mannered elderly dad shoe that fuses modern paneling and knit mesh underlays.

It's basically a dad shoe dressed in grandma's sweater. Keep it in the family and all that. Beyond the surface, NB adds depth through taupe striping with JJJJound's logo at the heel, a darkened sock liner and a matching leather "N" logo.

New Balance's 740, first released in 2024, draws inspiration from the aughts through its streamlined Y2K-inspired silhouette. It's a lifestyle sneaker cosplaying as a runner. Many such cases.

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Instead of the bold hues associated with the early 2000s hyper-fixation, this iteration opts for a delightfully under-stimulating melody of beiges and grays.

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Hints of burgundy loiter around the tongue and ABZORB outsole, but other than that, this shoe is the definition of fuss-free.

Clean girl aesthetic aficionados and beyond, y'all got one.

In an era where shoes are getting crazier by the minute, and brands are hyper-focused on the extravaganza of it all, New Balance remains firmly rooted in doing what it does best — the least.

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