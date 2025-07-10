Inside a Highly Exclusive Lounge Designed by NIGO

Every vacation home from NOT A HOTEL is, as the name suggests, not a hotel. And it turns out the company’s office follows a similar principle. It is not an office, in the classic sense.

The brand new NOT A HOTEL OFFICE in Tokyo is a multi-purpose, warehouse-like facility that goes beyond your typical workspace.

At the heart of the space is THE NIGO LOUNGE, designed by NIGO. The streetwear pioneer has created a private clubhouse of sorts, open exclusively for owners of NOT A HOTEL’s NIGO HOUSE property in Tokyo.

One group per day gets to soak in the vibe, complete with smokeless yakiniku grills for intimate dinners and parties, surrounded by a towering three-sided storage wall built from 284 modular USM Haller units, a longtime favorite of NIGOs.

But it’s not all parties and premium interiors. The warehouse-like office also houses a genuine Jean Prouvé 6x6 demountable house from 1944, imported from France and furnished with vintage French modernist pieces. It’s a fitting homage to NOT A HOTEL’s minimalist design aesthetic and its core ethos of “living anywhere.”

The rest of the office is a flexible creative hub with hot desks, quiet pods, and a kitchen fitted exactly like NOT A HOTEL’s guest houses. The Japanese hospitality brand owns a fleet of properties made available through a unique timeshare concept. Ownerships range from 30 nights per year to the full 360, and property owners unlock access to homes in the NOT A HOTEL network.

But the business's breaking of conventions goes beyond its reimagining of how timeshares work. Despite having a swanky new office space, NOT A HOTEL’s employees are free to choose where they work from.

The company has operated entirely with a fully remote work system until now, and that’s not changing. Luxurious office space or not.

