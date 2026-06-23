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Nike’s Latest Game-Ready AF1 Just Made Accessorizing a Sport

Written by Patrick Grady in SneakersThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)

The AF1 is about as legendary as a sneaker can be. Worn by all, adored by most, and forever brought to life by Nike. 

The Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Game Day" is proof you don’t mess with an icon, you just give it new reasons to stay at the top.

shop Air Force 1 '07 "Game Day"

The silhouette is as crisp as ever, with a clean leather upper and a shape that’s never gone out of style (and probably never will). This is the sneaker that does it all: courtside, street, brunch, you name it.

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What sets this pair apart? It’s the details, obviously. Clip-on charms let you personalize your look, show some team spirit, or just add a little attitude. With a shoe as staple as the AF1, a little touch of something different can make all the difference.

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The perforated toe box keeps things breezy, while the Nike Air cushioning reminds you why these have been a favorite for decades

“Game Day” isn’t just a name, it’s the whole essence. If you want timeless, but with your own spin, this is your next move.

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The Air Force 1 '07 "Game Day" is available on Nike's website for $125.

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Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now