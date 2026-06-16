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Nike's Original Air Force 1 Makes Its Return 25 Years Later

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
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Nike's OG Air Force 1 is coming back, and by OG, we mean OG. Nike is reviving the vintage 2001 Air Force 1 mold. 

This revived model is tapping into the aughts-era energy that catapulted the AF1 into stardom, with features like a lower profile, a slimmed-down toe box, and crisp side panels.

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Sure, the AF1 never went anywhere from a literal standpoint, but this model is true to the original silhouette that came out in 2001, which put the shoe on the map and many a rap song in the process. 

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Sure, Nike has made many iconic sneakers over the years, but the simplicity of a clean, crisp Air Force 1 can't be replicated. But it can be expanded upon.

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Over the years, Nike has offered up a bevy of white Air Force 1 variants.

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There are Crocodile-skin iterations that are basically the Birkin bags of the AF1 universe, and GORE-TEX-coated Air Force 1 sneakers made for the rough-and-tumble lifestyle. To say the Swoosh gets creative with its GOATed white sneaker would be the understatement of the century. 

Heck, Nike's even put some serious jewels on the delightfully simple sneaker.

Who knew there were so many ways you could do an all-white shoe? Even still, nothing ever beats the original.

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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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