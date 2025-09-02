Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

When Nike AF1s Put on Black Jeans, Things Get Beautifully Dark

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 6

Nike’s Air Force 1 just joined the dark side… of denim.

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black Denim,” swaps smooth leather for a full black denim upper.

Shop Nike

The fabric adds a rough, textural edge, with a matching black sole unit pulling the sneaker deeper into shadow. A subtle Nike Air logo hits the back tab, while metallic lace tips glint like tiny accents of armor.

Basically, these go undercover in fabric you almost miss until the light catches the weave, which is part of the charm.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Black denim brings a matte texture to a shoe that’s usually leather-smooth.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The material quiets the AF1 but also makes it more layered, almost archival-feeling, like some rare pair of long-lost Hedi Slimane Dior Hommes jeans or an RRL deep cut.

No one needs reminding that the Air Force 1 has lived many lives. Depending on the foot, or Nike’s mood, they’ve been dropped pre-dirted à la Margiela, shown up in scary-good colorways, or dressed so luxuriously you’d forget they started on the hardwood.

Black denim has walked just as many lives. A punk, goth, skater, and downtown uniform, it’s as universal as the AF1. Put the two together and you get a new kind of uniform, part crossover episode, part meta-commentary.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Denim sneakers are having a moment, but Nike’s Black Denim Air Force 1s prove denim isn’t just for throwback indigos. Sometimes the darkest twists make for the brightest updates to an already beloved classic. 

A perfect sneaker for October’s darkest holiday, the Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Black Denim’ lands this Fall for $120 on Nike’s website.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Port TangerTemo Brown/Tobacco
$320.00
Available in:
One size
Stone IslandMarina Wool Crewneck
$650.00
Available in:
MLXL
Dr. MartensLowell
$235.00
Available in:
414245

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Shoe Ain't a Nike Air Force 1. It Has Vision
  • In "Triple Black," Nike's Shrunken Uptempo Is Still Clean, Extra Lowkey
  • Nike’s “Black Cat” Air Maxes Are as Stealthy as They Are Luxe
  • Nike Made Literal "Black Cat" Air Force 1s
  • You've Seen Black Air Force 1s. But "Black Cat" Air Force 1s Are Impressively Fresh
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Air Jordan 3 Is the World’s Best Dad Shoe (Literally)
  • What Else Would You Expect From HOKA Mary Janes?
  • Jeong Li Designs for Office Drones With Wanderlust
  • When Nike AF1s Put on Black Jeans, Things Get Beautifully Dark
  • New Balance’s All-New Dad Shoe Is Brilliantly Flat & Majorly Textured
  • Vans' Bulky Mule Is Snug Like an UGG Boot & Grippy Like a Skate Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now