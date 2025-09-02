When Nike AF1s Put on Black Jeans, Things Get Beautifully Dark

Nike’s Air Force 1 just joined the dark side… of denim.

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black Denim,” swaps smooth leather for a full black denim upper.

The fabric adds a rough, textural edge, with a matching black sole unit pulling the sneaker deeper into shadow. A subtle Nike Air logo hits the back tab, while metallic lace tips glint like tiny accents of armor.

Basically, these go undercover in fabric you almost miss until the light catches the weave, which is part of the charm.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Black denim brings a matte texture to a shoe that’s usually leather-smooth.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The material quiets the AF1 but also makes it more layered, almost archival-feeling, like some rare pair of long-lost Hedi Slimane Dior Hommes jeans or an RRL deep cut.

No one needs reminding that the Air Force 1 has lived many lives. Depending on the foot, or Nike’s mood, they’ve been dropped pre-dirted à la Margiela, shown up in scary-good colorways, or dressed so luxuriously you’d forget they started on the hardwood.

Black denim has walked just as many lives. A punk, goth, skater, and downtown uniform, it’s as universal as the AF1. Put the two together and you get a new kind of uniform, part crossover episode, part meta-commentary.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Denim sneakers are having a moment, but Nike’s Black Denim Air Force 1s prove denim isn’t just for throwback indigos. Sometimes the darkest twists make for the brightest updates to an already beloved classic.

A perfect sneaker for October’s darkest holiday, the Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Black Denim’ lands this Fall for $120 on Nike’s website.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.