A Classically Clean Bone-Colored AF1? That's Scary Good

It really doesn't get much cleaner than a classic all-white Air Force 1 sneaker, but it can get scarier. Nike's Air Force 1 shoe in "Phantom/Summit White/Light Bone" looks way too good. It's almost spooky.

The sneaker still has the classic charm of Nike’s timeless AF1 but the “Light Bone” hue of this shoe gives it some added distinction by way of the sneaker's suede-paneled upper.

There's also some peek-a-boo leather at the mid-foot, which adds some crisp distinction to the already textured sneaker. The Air Force 1 wears a mesh Nike logo on the tongue and a debossed Nike “AIR” logo at the back as per usual, but the “yellowed” midsole is an additional touch of elegance.

Available online and via Nike’s web store for $130, this Air Force 1 sneaker is proof that the classic AF1 can learn new tricks and only gets better with tasteful new colorways.

Conversely, there is a dark energy version of the “Phantom/Light Bone” Air Force 1. The recent "Medium Ash/Off-Noir" AF1 sneaker has similar suede paneling, just in a darker hue (not to be confused with a recent snakeskin version).

For what it's worth, the darker suede AF1 is a bit cheaper, hitting at $120.

In a similarly creamy fashion, the layered Swoosh suede Air Force 1 Luxe is, well, luxe. Unlike the "Phantom/Light Bone" colorway, this new Luxe iteration wore an entirely suede upper with a thickened tread outsole. In any other instance, having so many commonalities between one sneaker would be a drawback.

But Nike proves time and time again, especially with the Air Force 1, that the Swoosh can and will reinvent the wheel time and time again. And we’ll eat it up every single time.

