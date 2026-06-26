Nike's Crisply Woven Air Force 1 Is the Ultimate OOO Sneaker

The Nike Air Force 1 has officially slammed the laptop shut, turned on out-of-office notifications, and slipped into something more island-worthy.

Its vacay 'fit, you ask? The "Phantom" Forces emerge with tropical-print woven underlays and creamy-white leather overlays, plus a velvety suede Swoosh and braided shoelaces. Nice.

It joins other summer-ready Forces, like those woven "Dusty Olive" pairs and the recent leather Air Forces with Bottega-level weave. But the "Phantom" pairs are even more of a textural treat.

Really, it's an AF1 vacation basket.

Nike

Of course, the "Force" is still strong with the latest woven iteration, meaning it keeps much of its signature design, down to the platformed Air-supported soles. It's just now ready for a night out in Havana.

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For those looking to treat their feet to a getaway, the woven Air Force 1 "Phantom" sneaker is now up for grabs on Nike Hong Kong's website for HK$899, which is around $114 at current exchange rates.

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