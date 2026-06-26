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Nike's Crisply Woven Air Force 1 Is the Ultimate OOO Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Nike Air Force 1 has officially slammed the laptop shut, turned on out-of-office notifications, and slipped into something more island-worthy.

Its vacay 'fit, you ask? The "Phantom" Forces emerge with tropical-print woven underlays and creamy-white leather overlays, plus a velvety suede Swoosh and braided shoelaces. Nice.

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It joins other summer-ready Forces, like those woven "Dusty Olive" pairs and the recent leather Air Forces with Bottega-level weave. But the "Phantom" pairs are even more of a textural treat.

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Really, it's an AF1 vacation basket.

Of course, the "Force" is still strong with the latest woven iteration, meaning it keeps much of its signature design, down to the platformed Air-supported soles. It's just now ready for a night out in Havana.

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For those looking to treat their feet to a getaway, the woven Air Force 1 "Phantom" sneaker is now up for grabs on Nike Hong Kong's website for HK$899, which is around $114 at current exchange rates.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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