This Nicely Textured Nike Air Force 1 Is Easter Egg Hunt-Ready

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Air Force 1 Low, a Nike model that's truly withstood the test of time, has turned into an Easter basket for this year's holiday.

With Easter Sunday right around the corner, Nike has prepared a special treat for the sneakerheads, a textural Nike Air Force 1 ready for the Easter egg hunt.

Shop Nike Air Force 1 "Easter Basket"

Appropriately named "Easter Basket," Nike's latest Air Force 1 is inspired by the woven containers used to hold your egg wins and holiday goodies. To start, the sneaker features basket-textured paneling on the upper, much like an actual, well, Easter basket, of course.

The rest of the shoe offers up a combination of smooth and glossy patent leather, splashed in spring-worthy pastels, chocolatey browns, and even an egg-like white, further playing on the holiday theme and season's vibrant energy.

The playful graphics also help reiterate the Easter vibes. For instance, decorative egg embroidery lands behind the tongue, including a cracked one revealing Nike's signature Swoosh logo. At the same time, grass imagery makes up the insoles, nodding to the plastic decorative detail found in Easter baskets, alongside its other sweet contents like chocolate eggs and bunnies.

And just when you thought the shoe couldn't get any more detailed, Nike gives its Air Force 1 a reflective finish, literally spotlighting this clever spin on the classic.

Nike's "Easter Basket" Forces aren't alone, either. The newest pairs joins a string of recent nicely textured Air Forces, like those canvas "Linen Linen" remakes and a "Lux" edition that's partly Bottega-coded.

Plus, the Oregon-based sportswear brand has another multicolored, buttery, Easter-inspired Air Force 1, expected to drop sometime this month.

We're still waiting on the release date for the other pairs, but the "Easter Basket" Air Force 1 is due to hop on April 17 on Nike's SNKRS app.

Depending on how quickly Nike ships out, some fans may be able to flex their pairs for Easter Weekend.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
