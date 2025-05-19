Nike's Secretly Great Air Max Sneaker Is Made for (Tokyo) Giants

Nike is back with another super impressive Air Max sneaker, one designed for baseball giants.

Specifically, Nike's newest Air Max 90 sneaker was designed for Tokyo's Yomiuri Giants, one of Japan's oldest and most successful professional baseball teams.

The Air Max sneaker even features the team's signature colors, deep black and orange. For US baseball fans, this may remind you of the San Francisco Giants colors (apparently, the Tokyo Giants got their inspiration from the US Giants. How 'bout that?)

But the details are the real icing on this Swoosh cake, nodding to the game and, of course, the Tokyo team. There's nice exposed stitching around the heel, reminding us of a baseball glove's construction. At the same time, the heel itself is shaped like the diamond field where the magic unfolds.

Finally, a "TYO" for Tokyo lands on the heel and tongue, bringing it all back home for the sneaker that's quite literally a home run.

The Air Max also offers some lovely textures, mostly smooth leather splashed in the Giants-approved palette. The signature Air Max-branded paneling gets a chrome-like finish, a shiny reminder of all those wins (for the uninitiated, the Tokyo Giants has 22 Japan Series titles, amongst others).

With the Nippon Professional Baseball games underway, there's no better time for these Nike Air Max 90s. As we speak, the sneakers are now available on Nike Japan's website for￥18,700 (roughly $129).

Really, Nike has been hitting it out of the park with its Air Max designs here lately. Just this year, we've been blessed with several clever takes, like those cool snakeskin DN8s and the volcanic Air Max 90. And if you're into gaming, especially the classics, those hairy "Donkey Kong" Air Maxes probably made you drool.

